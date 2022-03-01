2022 GCAC/GISD Art Show Winners!

GISD senior art students displayed their amazing visual creations in this year's art competition presented by the Garland Cultural Arts Commission and the Garland ISD Fine Arts Department. This year's judge was Trayc Claybrook, professional artist and District 2 Commissioner of the Garland Cultural Arts Commission.

The GCAC/GISD art show will be on display at the Granville Arts Center through March 22, 12-4 p.m. daily.

BEST OF SHOW:

Thu Dang

Drawing/Black and White

1st Place: Thu Dang

2nd Place: Genevieve Hudlow

3rd Place: Lily Russell

Honorable Mention: Jade Taylor

Drawing/Color

1st Place: Avery Jameson

2nd Place: Emmanuel Ibarra

3rd Place: Taylor Fields

Honorable Mention: Fatima Nawfa

Painting

1st Place: Jaylen Hardin

2nd Place: Mahalet Neguisse

3rd Place: Maizy Williamson

Honorable Mention: Brooke Poarch

Sculpture

1st Place: Dulce Martinez

2nd Place: Jennifer Luna

3rd Place: Mya Biggins

Honorable Mention: Hunter Rappin

Printmaking/Photography/Computer Art

1st Place: Julia Seisler

2nd Place: Macie Matthis

3rd Place: Gigi Spells

Honorable Mention: Lan Nguyen

Multi-Media

1st Place: Yareny Mendoza

2nd Place: Kiera Ermis

3rd Place: Lily Russell

Honorable Mention: Crochet Wall Hanging

Ceramic Sculpture

1st Place: Jennifer Luna

2nd Place: David Moore

3rd Place: Marco Garcia

Honorable Mention: Brian Reyes

Ceramic Vessels

1st Place: Anana Gibbons

2nd Place: Lupe Melesio Medina

3rd Place: Jade Taylor

Honorable Mention: Ingrid Corral Bautista

This year's judge, Trayc Claybrook, next to the Best in Show Winner by Thu Dang.