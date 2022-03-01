2022 GCAC/GISD Art Show Winners!
GISD senior art students displayed their amazing visual creations in this year's art competition presented by the Garland Cultural Arts Commission and the Garland ISD Fine Arts Department. This year's judge was Trayc Claybrook, professional artist and District 2 Commissioner of the Garland Cultural Arts Commission.
The GCAC/GISD art show will be on display at the Granville Arts Center through March 22, 12-4 p.m. daily.
BEST OF SHOW:
Thu Dang
Drawing/Black and White
1st Place: Thu Dang
2nd Place: Genevieve Hudlow
3rd Place: Lily Russell
Honorable Mention: Jade Taylor
Drawing/Color
1st Place: Avery Jameson
2nd Place: Emmanuel Ibarra
3rd Place: Taylor Fields
Honorable Mention: Fatima Nawfa
Painting
1st Place: Jaylen Hardin
2nd Place: Mahalet Neguisse
3rd Place: Maizy Williamson
Honorable Mention: Brooke Poarch
Sculpture
1st Place: Dulce Martinez
2nd Place: Jennifer Luna
3rd Place: Mya Biggins
Honorable Mention: Hunter Rappin
Printmaking/Photography/Computer Art
1st Place: Julia Seisler
2nd Place: Macie Matthis
3rd Place: Gigi Spells
Honorable Mention: Lan Nguyen
Multi-Media
1st Place: Yareny Mendoza
2nd Place: Kiera Ermis
3rd Place: Lily Russell
Honorable Mention: Crochet Wall Hanging
Ceramic Sculpture
1st Place: Jennifer Luna
2nd Place: David Moore
3rd Place: Marco Garcia
Honorable Mention: Brian Reyes
Ceramic Vessels
1st Place: Anana Gibbons
2nd Place: Lupe Melesio Medina
3rd Place: Jade Taylor
Honorable Mention: Ingrid Corral Bautista
This year's judge, Trayc Claybrook, next to the Best in Show Winner by Thu Dang.
