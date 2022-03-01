Edge Tunnel Endpoints

Frequency upconversion technique, where the infrared signal is nonlinearly translated into the visible band to leverage the silicon sensors, offers a promising alternation for the mid-infrared (MIR) imaging. However, the intrinsic field of view (FOV) is typically limited by the phase-matching condition, thus imposing a remaining challenge to promote subsequent applications. Here, we demonstrate a wide-field upconversion imaging based on the aperiodic quasi-phase-matching configuration. The acceptance angle is significantly expanded to about 30Â°, over tenfold larger than that with the periodical poling crystal. The extended FOV is realized in one shot without the need of parameter scanning or post-processing. Consequently, a fast snapshot allows to facilitate high-speed imaging at a frame rate up to 216 kHz. Alternatively, single-photon imaging at room temperature is permitted due to the substantially suppressed background noise by the spectro-temporal filtering. Furthermore, we have implemented high-resolution time-of-flight 3D imaging based on the picosecond optical gating. These presented MIR imaging features with wide field, fast speed, and high sensitivity might stimulate immediate applications, such as non-destructive defect inspection, in-vivo biomedical examination, and high-speed volumetric tomography.
Comments / 0