Edge Tunnel Endpoints

Can this new hack for variable neutral density filters expand their usability in landscape photography and long exposure?. A couple of months ago, we reviewed the H&Y Revoring VND+CPL in terms of how this new kind of mounting mechanism can be cost-efficient. In testing it, many limitations are generally found in most if not all variable ND filters applied to it. While the filter has good glass that is shock- and moisture-resistant and has good color performance, the biggest limitation is the appearance of cross-polarization or the “x artifact” when shooting with wider lenses and using it at six stops and beyond. This imposed a limit on doing long exposures with wider lenses, which, in general, made it less usable for landscape photography, just like most other VND filters.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 14 HOURS AGO