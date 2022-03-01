ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dynamic Yield Joins MACH Alliance Group Focused On Open Technology

By Ray Schultz
mediapost.com
 3 days ago

Experience marketing platform Dynamic Yield has joined the MACH Alliance, a not-for-profit group of tech companies that push what they call open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. Founded in 2020, MACH helps companies identify software vendors and integrators who embrace its philosophy....

www.mediapost.com

