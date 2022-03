Brad is the Chief Executive Officer of PerformancePoint, an author, a speaker and a consultant with more than 25 years of experience. In regard to automation, I’m sure we’re all familiar with the bank teller adage. When the ATM was invented, there was an assumption that bank tellers would go the way of the dodo. It was a terrifying time to be a bank teller, with automation nipping at the leg of your khakis. The outcome, though, wasn’t terrifying at all. Bank tellers did not disappear; in fact, the story goes, the number of bank tellers nationwide has dramatically increased post-ATM. Why?

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO