Nvidia declined to say what data was stolen during the attack, which first came to light on Friday. However, a ransomware outfit called “Lapsus$” has taken responsibility for the breach on its Telegram channel and claims to have stolen 1 terabyte of information, including “highly confidential/secret data” and proprietary source code. According to posts from the group, this includes source code for Nvidia’s hash rate limiter, which reduces the Ethereum mining performance of the company’s RTX 30-series graphics cards.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO