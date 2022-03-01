ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder Forward Aleksej Pokusevski has Found Middle Ground

By Derek Parker
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 7 days ago

It wasn’t long ago that Aleksej Pokusevski, fresh off minimal minutes for the Olympiacos of the EuroLeague, was thrust into the NBA spotlight.

Drafted No. 17 overall and the youngest player in his class, Pokusevski was hardly ready for the big leagues, but he earned some crucial Thunder minutes nonetheless.

A, fairly unproductive, stint in the G-League helped Pokusevski immensely in his freshman season.

In his first 17 games, he averaged 3.3 points on 24 percent shooting overall and 17 percent from 3-point land. Dreadful.

In the last 28 of his debut season, he averaged 11.1 per game on 36 percent shooting, while shooting 31 percent from three. It was by no means the stats of an 19 year old that should be seeing the floor often, but an improvement nonetheless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqda3_0eSrbcWF00
Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Pokusevski’s sophomore season again got off to a rocky start, but after multiple G-League stints, he’s finally beginning to settle in again.

Pokusevski’s sweet spot is far off from his polarizing alter-ego. His high’s less high and low’s less low, Pokusevski has recently made a name for himself with solid, fundamental basketball.

Since returning from his last G-League trip, he’s averaging 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks. He’s shooting 48 percent overall from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc. Simply put, it’s easily his best ever stretch of basketball.

Sure, there have been highs much better. But the flash he's been unable to sustain usually brings along lows that leave him relegated.

Pokusevski has found middle ground, and will now look to build upon the foundation he’s currently laying down in the late-stretch of his sophomore season.

Miraculously, Pokusevski is still younger than a large portion of the 2022 NBA Draft class.

Oklahoma City is back in action on Wednesday with a road matchup against Denver at 8 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

The Brooklyn Nets Have A 1-5 Record Since Kyrie Irving Asked Everyone To "Watch How The Squad Comes Together" After The All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Blasts Anthony Davis: "If The Lakers Miss The Playoffs, AD Will Have Missed The Playoffs 6/10 Years... We Are Finding Out This Year It Doesn't Matter Who Is On His Team."

Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Euroleague#The G League
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Sarr and Pokusevski Show Their Growth as Thunder Struggle From 3-Point Range

There wasn’t much to write home about Sunday night for the Thunder. The team lost to the Utah Jazz by a final score of 116-103 in the Paycom Center Sunday evening. The Thunder starters struggled to develop anything of note, especially for momentum. The Jazz shot well and OKC did not.
NBA
The Spun

A ‘Wild’ Jimmy Garoppolo Rumor Was Heard At NFL Combine

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to make a move with their starting quarterback, but they are widely expected to move on from Jimmy G. and begin the Trey Lance era in 2022. Garoppolo has been mentioned for a couple of different teams, but one surprising trade destination could be emerging.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
KLFY News 10

Softball’s Meghan Schorman Earns Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week Accolade

Standout relief efforts in the pitcher’s circle during last week’s Louisiana/LSU Invitational crossover event has resulted in Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball pitcher Meghan Schorman being named the Sun Belt Conference’s Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday (March 8, 2022). Schorman was highly effective in those relief appearances, limiting the opposition to a single run, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC Sports

Simmons believes Warriors made huge trade deadline mistake

The Warriors have lost nine of their last 11 games and hold a 16-15 record since Jan. 1. But before the start of the new year, they had the best record in the NBA and were a legitimate NBA title threat. . What changed?. There’s a lot to point to:...
NBA
411mania.com

Steve Austin Accepts Challenge from Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 38 (Video)

– WWE released a video featuring WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin responding to Kevin Owens’ invitation to WrestleMania 38 to appear on The KO Show. You can see Austin’s video and comments below:. “19 years ago, I wrestled my last match in a WWE ring....
WWE
On3.com

Michigan makes decision on Hunter Dickinson ahead of Big Ten Tournament

Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
195
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy