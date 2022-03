Arizona clinched the Pac-12 title with a win over USC on Tuesday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd knew the Wildcats had to avoid a letdown against Stanford on Thursday. “It’s always possible,” Lloyd said. “These guys are getting patted on the back a lot, and I’m hoping we’re strengthening and gaining immunity to the rat poison, hopefully, because there’s a lot of that out there. I’m proud of the guys, how they played in the second half. I mean, I’m not down on them at all, and look forward to cleaning some things up.”

