See who ESPN's college basketball analysts predicted to win the ACC tournament

By Nick Shepkowski
 6 days ago
This is March.

And for the first time since 2017, March will feel a bit more special on Notre Dame’s campus as head basketball coach Mike Brey has had one of his best coaching performances with the Irish and seems to have them headed to the big dance.

Just two regular season games remain for Notre Dame (at Florida State, home versus Pitt) before the ACC tournament takes place next week in New York. Do the Irish, who figure to likely be the two-seed, have a chance to win the conference tournament for just the second time in program history?

You and I may be hopeful but the experts at ESPN aren’t buying in. ESPN’s college basketball experts Joe Lunardi, Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello and John Gassaway took a crack at predicting the winners of each and every conference tournament.

In a hardly surprising move, all four analysts picked Duke to bring home the tournament hardware and the ACC’s automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

Here’s to hoping there is some magic to be had and that all four end up being wrong.

#Espn#Ncaa Tournament#Acc Tournament#Acc#Notre Dame#Irish
