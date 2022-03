- - - When "Horizon Zero Dawn" debuted in 2017 I was struck by how well Guerrilla Games, a studio which, until then, was best known for their Killzone series of first-person shooters, was able to use its talent to create a blockbuster-style adventure game that held my attention despite its formulaic story line. After spending a couple dozen hours with the sequel, little has changed in my assessment of the young franchise, but the novelty has worn off. "Horizon Zero Forbidden West" is a competent, if conventional, action game that is undercut by its wildly inconsistent narrative elements.

