The best part of the president’s first State of the Union address came after it was over. The cameras lingered as he schmoozed his way here and there on the floor of the Senate chamber. This is where, as a political creature, Joe Biden truly lives. Smiling, hugging, shaking hands with the vigor of a guy half his age. Calling people, “man” as in, “Good to see you again, man,” like the genuine Jeffrey Lebowski. In 2012, prior to his vice-presidential debate with Paul Ryan, this is something I wrote about Joe Biden:

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO