For months, critics of the Justice Department’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol have claimed — with no real evidence — that prosecutors were pursuing only low-level rioters while ignoring those who orchestrated the attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. In a single day this week, developments in two cases put the lie to this claim. The legal walls are slowly closing in around the leaders of the assault on our democracy — potentially including former president Donald Trump himself.

POTUS ・ 5 DAYS AGO