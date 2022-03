Former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky could end up being one of the more sought-after targets in NFL free agency this offseason. After serving capably as backup to Josh Allen for the Buffalo Bills in 2021, there is rumored belief around the league that Trubisky may just have played himself into a lucrative new contract for the 2022 campaign. Per ESPN, teams have expressed interest in signing Trubisky on a deal worth as much as $10 million annually this offseason after being impressed with his play in Buffalo.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO