There are several reasons why closed-end funds can pay higher distribution yields to investors. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Closed-end funds easily yield more than other investments out there. They pay out more than most ETFs, open-ended counterparts and generally more than individual companies. This is because they can pay out distributions from sources other than just the net investment income that they take in. Thus, the meaning behind why we typically call them distributions is an important distinction.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO