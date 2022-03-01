ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

March is Self-Injury Awareness Month

By Reviewed by Kaja Perina
psychologytoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelf-Injury is clinically called Non-Suicidal Self-Injury and is often used to managed stress. NSSI is most common among adolescents and young adults, and the age of onset is between 12 and 14 years. Finding adaptive ways to express and endure challenges is the goal of treating NSSI. What do...

www.psychologytoday.com

KGET 17

Happening in Health: March is colorectal cancer awareness month

Sponsored Content by Dignity Health. Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dr. Lorenc Malellari, colorectal & general surgeon with Dignity Health, about the signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer. Dr. Malellari said it is important to look out for possible symptoms: “Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
psychologytoday.com

7 Secrets to Long-Term Love

Strong, long-term relationships are not immune to struggles. Learning how to diffuse and resolve conflict is central to a connected, loving relationship. We met at an anti-Valentine’s day party at Nice Guy Eddie’s on Avenue A in the East Village. Both 25, young, dumb and broke graduate students, we didn’t know much about love. Twenty-three years, six moves, and four kids later, now we do. Although smile lines are deeper and bellies are softer, our love continues to grow stronger and yes, even more exciting with each new year together.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

7 Reasons Narcissists Rarely Grow Emotionally

Narcissistic behavior often begins in childhood as a form of self-defense against feeling unloved. The resulting self-protective patterns can block narcissists from personal growth. Narcissistic personalities can change, but they have to be open to self-reflection and criticism and not get stuck in comforting delusions. One of the most frustrating...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Alcohol Blackouts Are No Joke

Alcohol-induced blackouts are more common than generally recognized, occurring in 55% of college drinkers. Blackouts are influenced by one's genetic vulnerability as much as by the amount one drinks. Blackouts are due to dysfunction in the part of the brain responsible for memory formation—the hippocampus. Blackouts predict increased drinking...
DRINKS
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

3 Big Signs of Dependent Personality Disorder

Dependent personality disorder is more common in males than people may think. Signs of a dependent personality may include an inability to be alone, submissiveness, and indecisiveness. Dependent personality is largely learned; it's a condition that often responds well to therapy that helps with unlearning it. Annie’s new boyfriend, Jake,...
MENTAL HEALTH
ABC 4

Learn how to make peace with sleep during sleep awareness month this March

(The Daily Dish) March is sleep awareness month during which health professionals encourage people to learn about the health benefits of sleep and commit to adopting better sleep practices. If you’ve been having a hard time getting to sleep lately, you’re not alone. According to the Centers for...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Is Remothering, and Why Is it Important?

We don’t arrive in the world pre-programmed like a piece of software. We form our patterns, beliefs, and ways of being in the world in response to the environment and the relationships around us. Sometimes this may mean being wounded because of our early environment and relationships, including those...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Overcome Writer's Block

Writer’s block means not knowing what to write; either not having ideas or not knowing how to express them adequately. Writer’s block can have physiological, motivational, or cognitive causes. Successful strategies of professional writers to overcome writer’s block include taking breaks, changing the work topic, or continuing to...
YOGA
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
psychologytoday.com

The Trauma of War: PTSD and Moral Injury

There is a war in Europe. This statement seems out of place in the 21st century, but the war in Ukraine is, unfortunately, very real. Tales of heroism and resistance fill the television bulletins. We see housewives preparing Molotov cocktails, which they plan to use against the invaders. We also see determined men, many of whom had never touched a gun before in their lives, holding AK-47s and telling Western journalists that they are willing to shoot at the enemy in order to defend their homeland. We see, too, scenes of destruction, injured children and countless refugees desperately seeking asylum in neighboring countries, overwhelmed with fear and sadness. Young conscripts and bombed and displaced civilians are the inevitable, often forgotten, and anonymous victims of war, particularly since "total war" was invented in the last century. I can’t help feeling that there is a painful dissonance between the grandiloquent rhetoric of war and the pain of the powerless caught up in the horrors of an armed conflict.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

22 Important Things to Know About Emotions

Our society, mainly schools, fails to educate us on emotions. Core emotions need to be experienced and released. Inhibitory emotions serve to obscure our core emotions. Habitual use of protective defenses prevents us from feeling vital and authentic. Over the 18 years that I have studied emotions, I have learned...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Foster a Relationship Between Your Ex and Your Child

Parental conflict hurts children, and children need both parents. While it might be difficult, it is imperative to foster the relationship between your children and their other parent. During what can be a very stressful time, it is vital to take care of yourself and your children. It isn’t easy,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Music Can Mend Minds

The brain is powerful; the soul even more so. The combination of the two is the beginning of wisdom. Music and the creative arts have a way of mending minds—mind-to-soul. In Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, music and the creative arts, can often keep people whole as they grip life, tantamount at times to a terrifying ride on the Coney Island Cyclone.
MUSIC
psychologytoday.com

Is It Possible To Value Your Body While Changing It?

Every body is worthy of respect, no matter its shape or size, but we don't always act like it. Having a poor body image and overvaluing what society thinks doesn't help us lose weight. It's important to focus on what our body can do, rather than what it looks like.
WEIGHT LOSS
psychologytoday.com

How to Transform Depression With Hope

Whatever treatment for depression you choose, hope amplifies it by fortifying your neurotransmitters. How? Hope actually reprograms your biology and keeps you positive. Being positive increases serotonin and reduces levels of stress hormones. With less stress, you’ll feel happier and generally function better. Your autonomic nervous system, which regulates...
MENTAL HEALTH

