March is Self-Injury Awareness Month

There is a war in Europe. This statement seems out of place in the 21st century, but the war in Ukraine is, unfortunately, very real. Tales of heroism and resistance fill the television bulletins. We see housewives preparing Molotov cocktails, which they plan to use against the invaders. We also see determined men, many of whom had never touched a gun before in their lives, holding AK-47s and telling Western journalists that they are willing to shoot at the enemy in order to defend their homeland. We see, too, scenes of destruction, injured children and countless refugees desperately seeking asylum in neighboring countries, overwhelmed with fear and sadness. Young conscripts and bombed and displaced civilians are the inevitable, often forgotten, and anonymous victims of war, particularly since "total war" was invented in the last century. I can’t help feeling that there is a painful dissonance between the grandiloquent rhetoric of war and the pain of the powerless caught up in the horrors of an armed conflict.

