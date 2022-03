Houston Rockets point guard Dennis Schroder (ankle) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Utah Jazz. Schroder started the last two games in place of Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle, probable), but he will likely be returning to the second unit if he's active. Garrison Mathews (ankle, probable) and Josh Christopher should see more minutes if Schroder sits out the second leg of the back-to-back.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO