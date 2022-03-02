TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — You could soon be pumping your own gas in New Jersey. Two Assembly Democrats have introduced a bill that would give stations the option to offer self-service, or both full-service and self-service.

New Jersey is currently the only state that doesn’t let drivers pump their own gas.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s gas prices in the Delaware Valley.

Pennsylvania is already above the national average at $3.80 a gallon.

New Jersey is at $3.59 a gallon.

Delaware’s prices are at the average, costing $3.62 per gallon.

The average cost for a gallon of gas rose by nine cents in the last two weeks.