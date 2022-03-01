ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Woman Raised In Ukraine Raises Thousands With Homemade Pins

By Kate Raddatz
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJZ1n_0eSrU1bK00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman is hoping her family will stay safe in Kyiv, and is sharing what she’s doing to show all of the people of Ukraine support.

Iryna Wester proudly remembers growing up in Ukraine, which she still calls her home. She’s lived in Pequot Lakes for the last 15 years, but the rest of her family — including her mom, dad, and brother — are in Kyiv.

“Kyiv is over 1,500 years old, so you can imagine all the old streets and buildings. It’s beautiful,” Wester said. “It’s heartbreaking, it’s scary. When it first happened I called my brother, he did not believe me.”

Wester’s father served in the military and was a police officer. He’s now standing by to volunteer.

Wester was just back in Ukraine a month ago. Now she’s watching what’s happening 5,000 miles away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jwbos_0eSrU1bK00
Iryna Wester - Growing Up In Ukraine (credit: Iryna Wester) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThdPY_0eSrU1bK00 Iryna Wester - Growing Up In Ukraine (credit: Iryna Wester) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ok2WY_0eSrU1bK00
Iryna Wester - Growing Up In Ukraine (credit: Iryna Wester) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MS5mc_0eSrU1bK00 Iryna Wester - Growing Up In Ukraine (credit: Iryna Wester) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erihv_0eSrU1bK00
Iryna Wester - Growing Up In Ukraine (credit: Iryna Wester) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwDuA_0eSrU1bK00 Iryna Wester - Visiting Ukraine (credit: Iryna Wester) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkfS5_0eSrU1bK00
Iryna Wester - Visiting Ukraine (credit: Iryna Wester) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTF5v_0eSrU1bK00 Iryna Wester - Visiting Ukraine (credit: Iryna Wester) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23EgfK_0eSrU1bK00
Iryna Wester - Visiting Ukraine (credit: Iryna Wester) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zf4Jg_0eSrU1bK00 Iryna Wester - Visiting Ukraine (credit: Iryna Wester)

“It’s unreal. You feel like it’s not real,” she said.

Wester’s family says they do not want to leave.

“They built their life there, they worked hard for what they have, and to just drop and go, it’s not fair,” Wester said.

Feeling helpless, Wester decided to use her jewelry-making skills to make pins in the Ukrainian colors of blue and yellow. A friend shared Wester’s pins on Facebook, and within three days, she had sold $3,000 worth of pins.

“It went crazy. It was awesome. We’re a little behind making pins, I’m making them as we speak right now, they’re in the oven,” Wester said.

Wester said she’s grateful strangers want to show their support.

“That Minnesota nice, it’s so close to Ukrainian nice,” she said.

Wester says she’s not quite ready to open up orders of her pins to the greater public.

As for her family in Kyiv, she tells us her mother is able to go to a friend’s house at night, where they have a shelter.

If you’re wondering how you can help Ukraine, click here . We’ve gathered a number of organizations who are helping out the country in a number of different ways.

Related
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Declares ‘Ukrainian Solidarity Day’ In Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Calls to stand with Ukraine continue in Minnesota. More than a thousand people gathered outside the State Capitol in St. Paul for a rally Sunday afternoon, including Gov. Tim Walz, who declared Sunday “Ukrainian Solidarity Day” in Minnesota. Hundreds of people showed up to show their support for Ukraine, many holding flags and signs, and calling on the U.S. government to establish a no-fly zone. The rally was just one of several events taking place across the metro Sunday in support of Ukraine. In times of need, the Ukrainian community stands together. Oleksiy Khrystych, choir director at...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fmr. Mpls. City Councilman Don Samuels Will Primary Rep. Ilhan Omar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis City Councilman and public safety advocate Don Samuels will run as a Democrat against incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District seat, in what will likely be an expensive primary fight. “In this difficult era we are currently in, I’ve seen our community having a real need for a different kind of leadership, a leadership that is more connected with community,” said Samuels, 72, in an interview with WCCO. He highlighted his personal experience living and working in north Minneapolis, recalling when he convened his neighbors for “block club” meetings, after a bullet flew...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It Really Brings Memories’: Minnesota Man Who Lived Through War In Bosnia Shares Perspective On Ukraine Crisis

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Even though the war in Ukraine is on the other side of the world, it’s hitting close to home for some Minnesotans. WCCO spoke with a Plymouth man who survived the war in Bosnia to lend some perspective on what Ukrainians are going through. For most Minnesotans, the images of Ukraine being attacked are disturbing, but to Elvir Mujic, the images are triggering. “It really brings memories, what I’ve been through, what I’ve seen,” he said. He’s seen war first hand when in the ’90s his native Bosnia was attacked by Serbia. “You feel the lowest of low...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Faith-Based Org. On Front Lines In Ukraine To Help Civilians: ‘God Will Change Something’

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — A faith-based organization headquartered in the Twin Cities is on the front lines in Ukraine helping people in need. WCCO’s Reg Chapman spoke with members of Steiger International in Minnesota and in Ukraine. From his office in Eden Prairie, Aaron Pierce coordinates members of Steiger International’s team in Ukraine, Poland and Belarus. “We were there, we had the network, we had the people that were ready to move and mobilize,” Pierce said. “And so I think we were just positioned to meet the need really quickly.” Steiger is not a traditional humanitarian relief organization. It’s a global Christian organization...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Comments / 0

