Today Is Election Day For Texas Primary

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Seven people were killed, including two children, when several tornadoes swept through central Iowa, destroying homes and knocking down trees and power lines in the state’s deadliest storm in more than a decade, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said four were...
Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
WNBA star Brittney Griner's wife has posted to Instagram about the Phoenix Mercury player's detention in Russia. Griner was detained after Russian officials said they found vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow. The offense could carry up to 10 years...
Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University.
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — With his surprise visit to Moscow on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is assuming the unlikely role of mediator between Russia and Ukraine. Bennett, who has helmed the country for less than a year and is largely untested on the world stage, positioned...
WASHINGTON — The U.S. is in talks with European allies about potentially banning the import of Russian oil, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday. "I spoke to the President and the leading members of the cabinet about this just yesterday from Europe, and we are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil," said Blinken on "Meet the Press."
(CNN) — A mass brawl broke out in the stands of a soccer game in Mexico on Saturday and left at least 26 people injured, two of whom are in a serious condition. The Liga MX game between Querétaro and Atlas was abandoned in the second half as fights ensued in the Corregidora stadium.
Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine, March 6 (Reuters) - Persistent fighting blocked efforts to evacuate 200,000 people from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol for a second day in a row on Sunday as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his offensive, which he said was going to plan, unless Kyiv surrendered.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned plea directly to U.S. lawmakers in a Zoom call Saturday morning, calling for military planes and support, and an embargo on Russian oil, according to a member of Congress who was on the call. Zelensky told lawmakers that Ukraine needs jets because its...
