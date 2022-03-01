ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Former Broadcaster Cory Hepola Runs for MN Governor

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
ST. PAUL (AP) — Former WCCO Radio personality Cory Hepola is running for governor as a centrist third-party candidate. Hepola made the...

WJON

Walz Orders State to Terminate Russian Contracts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Gov. Tim Walz has directed state agencies to terminate any contracts with Russian entities to punish the country for invading Ukraine. Reports say Walz issued an executive order on Friday directing more than two dozen state agencies to end their contracts. He also asked his cabinet not...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Bloomington Homeowner Finds a Note in the Wall from Past Owner

A Minnesota homeowner doing some construction found a note in the wall written 30 years ago by a previous owner. As a homeowner, you never know what treasures you'll find left behind by a previous owner. In 2020 my wife and I bought a 90+ year-old house in Rogers. While having new ductwork installed, the contractors found some old knick nacks -- a couple of toys (farm animal figurines and a race car) and a spoon. Nothing significant and certainly not old enough to be worth any money, I don't think, but they were a neat find and an unexpected blast to the house's past.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
WJON

MN DNR Adds Sunfish Regulations to 52 More Lakes

I don't go fishing all that often, in fact, I think the last time I actually went fishing was when I was still a kid. But it seems like the thing you could catch the most of was sunnies. And really, most of them were pretty small. Sometimes it was even sort of comical as to how small those fish would be. I still see pictures of people catching those "micro" fish.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Forget Robins, Potholes Are the First Sign of Spring in Minnesota

The picture may be a slight exaggeration but I swear, it feels like it's that big sometimes. Some people may think I'm drunk when I'm driving on certain streets in St Cloud, actually, I'm just trying to avoid potholes that have opened up. According to WCCO, warmer weather is great and long awaited but along with the warmer weather come the dreaded potholes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Minnesota Senate Takes Up GOP ‘Parents Bill of Rights’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The Minnesota Senate has held its first votes on a package of Republican-backed education bills promoted as a ``Parents Bill of Rights.''. Most them likely won't make it through the Democratic-controlled House this session. But the debate tees up some hot-button social issues for the election campaign.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

Comparing St. Cloud, MN to St. Cloud, FL [GALLERY]

According to Wikipedia the city of St. Cloud, Florida was named after St. Cloud, Minnesota in 1886. In 1886–1887, established St. Cloud sugarcane plantation, named after St. Cloud, Minnesota, although many longtime locals claim the town was named after Saint-Cloud, France. A man named Hamilton Disston essentially drained the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

A Record Number of Handgun Carry Permits Issued in 2021

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota sheriffs issued a record number of handgun carry permits in 2021. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is reporting 106,488 permits were issued last year, the most since the state's Personal Protection Act went into effect in 2016. The number of issued permits is nearly 10,000...
MINNESOTA STATE
Person
Jesse Ventura
WJON

Minnesota to Receive $303-Million in Historic Opioid Settlement

UNDATED -- Minnesota will share in a historic $26-billion opioid settlement with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the three largest opioid distributors. Minnesota's share of $303-million will be distributed to all 87 counties and cities with a population of more than 10,000. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the payments...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

MN Man Surprised with 100 Grain Belt Beers on His 100th Birthday

Larry attributes his longevity to drinking Grain Belt Beer daily and staying curious. Ask a centenarian how they've lived so long, and they'll likely attribute their good health -- at least in part -- to one thing in particular -- beer. Last October, 106-year old Margaret Dilullo of Pennsylvania captured hearts everywhere after revealing that she drinks a Yuengling lager a day. To show their appreciation, Yuengling Brewery surprised her at home with a truck full of beer.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Blois Olson on the Budget Surplus, Fall Elections, More

ST. PAUL -- The state's project budget surplus is continuing to grow. Blois Olson is a political analyst from Fluence Media. He says the growing surplus will continue to drive discussions between the Democratic-led House and the Republican-led Senate at the State Capitol. Olson also says the doesn't think a...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Moorhead Brewery Perfectly Captures MN Winter in Hilarious Video

Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead perfectly captured the hopeless spirit of Minnesotans stuck indoors due to snow and bitter cold. Last week, one of Minnesota's most notable northerly breweries shared a short video on Instagram that Minnesotans everywhere could relate to. After yet another dumping of Minnesota winter snow and outdoor temperatures of fifteen below preventing folks from shoveling said snow, Moorhead's Junkyard Brewing Company posted a clever video depicting Minnesotans trapped indoors. In it, a man can be seen looking forlornly out the window. "Minnesotans who need to shovel and it's -15," reads a caption across the screen. The scene cuts to reveal what he's looking at -- mounds of snow outside. The scene cuts back to the man, who turns to look at the camera. "I don't think I could make it on the outside, Andy," he says, quoting Morgan Freeman's character in the film Shawshank Redemption. "I've been in here most of my life. I'm an institutional man now."
MOORHEAD, MN
