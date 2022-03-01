ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ex-campaign chief for Ohio US rep sentenced in $1.4M theft

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eSrPhZW00

A former campaign manager for a veteran member of Congress was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to two federal counts in a case saying he stole more than $1.4 million from the campaign.

Jamie Schwartz, 42, admitted embezzling the money while working for the campaigns of Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Cincinnati, during 2011-2019.

Schwartz apologized to Chabot and his staff before being sentenced in federal court, saying his life became a lie. “My behavior became worse and worse,” he said.

Schwartz must repay the $1.42 million to the campaign, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

An attorney for Chabot, who is serving his 13th U.S. House term, said in 2019 that he had been the victim of “financial malfeasance.”

Federal prosecutors said Schwartz was upfront about what he had done.

“He came fully and completely clean,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Singer. “It’s a rare occasion that a defendant walks into our office with a box of evidence and is an open book.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

WASHINGTON/LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia said it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors on Wednesday for people fleeing Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities, as the number of refugees created by the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two surpassed 2 million. Mikhail Mizintsev, head...
POLITICS
The Hill

How Biden came around to banning Russian gas and oil

The White House knows it risks a serious political hit if gas prices continue to rise. But on Tuesday, President Biden decided the risk was worth it in order to punish Moscow further for its war in Ukraine and to respond to bipartisan calls to cut off Russia oil and gas.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Associated Press

Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Chabot
The Associated Press

Harris trip to Poland takes a turn over jets for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’ll be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.
POTUS
ABC News

ABC News

568K+
Followers
140K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy