City of Davenport Announces Community Egg Hunt

 3 days ago
March 1, 2022 - Join the City of Davenport for a Community Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 2, 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at Vander Veer Botanical Park.

“The City of Davenport is excited to kick off spring with an event everyone from the community can enjoy,” said Community Engagement Coordinator, Allie McWilliams. “We look forward to providing an opportunity to enjoy this family-friendly event with our residents in one of our beautiful parks.”

The event will be held in the open lawn located south of Gabe’s All-Inclusive Play Village. Participants will have a chance to earn prizes including entering in a raffle for a chance to win a Summer Kids Pass.

Where: Vander Veer Botanical Park | 215 West Central Park Avenue

When: Saturday, April 2, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Who: Age groups include: 3yrs. & under | 4-6yrs. | 7 & up (this event is best suited for ages 10 & under). Each age group will have its own section with a new "hunt" starting every 30 minutes. Each child will have 30 minutes to collect as many eggs as they can to turn in for prizes.

Learn more and find other free family events on the Free Family Fun page.

#Central Park#Egg Hunt#Park Avenue
Davenport is a city in and the county seat of Scott County, Iowa, United States. It is located along the Mississippi River on the eastern border of the state, and is the largest of the Quad Cities, a metropolitan area with a population estimate of 382,630 and a CSA population of 474,226; it is the 90th largest CSA in the nation.

