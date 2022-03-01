City of Davenport Announces Community Egg Hunt

March 1, 2022 - Join the City of Davenport for a Community Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 2, 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at Vander Veer Botanical Park.

“The City of Davenport is excited to kick off spring with an event everyone from the community can enjoy,” said Community Engagement Coordinator, Allie McWilliams. “We look forward to providing an opportunity to enjoy this family-friendly event with our residents in one of our beautiful parks.”

The event will be held in the open lawn located south of Gabe’s All-Inclusive Play Village. Participants will have a chance to earn prizes including entering in a raffle for a chance to win a Summer Kids Pass.

Where: Vander Veer Botanical Park | 215 West Central Park Avenue

When: Saturday, April 2, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Who: Age groups include: 3yrs. & under | 4-6yrs. | 7 & up (this event is best suited for ages 10 & under). Each age group will have its own section with a new "hunt" starting every 30 minutes. Each child will have 30 minutes to collect as many eggs as they can to turn in for prizes.

