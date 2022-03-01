ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Shot, Wounded In South Chicago

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood.

As CBS 2’s Kris Habermehl reported, police were called at 4:10 p.m. for a person shot at Burnham Avenue south of 84th Street. Shots were fired up and down the block, and there may have been more than one shooter.

A 34-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Several parked cars on the residential block were also hit.

Police as of late in the 4 p.m. hour were canvassing the neighborhood, and crime scene tape had been put up as police recovered evidence and shell casings. An ambulance had just left.

