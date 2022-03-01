Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-2023 season includes county-by-county tour, gospel festival and 40th anniversary of Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra warms up before their first concert of the season in September 2021. Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun/Ulysses Muñoz

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has announced its new season, which includes the launch of an extensive tour through Maryland, the 40th anniversary of Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and a lineup of conducting debuts as the orchestra heads into the second year of its search for a new music director.

The BSO has “been on a transformational journey since 2019,” board chair Barry F. Rosen said at Tuesday’s announcement. That’s included navigating a financial crisis that led to the lockout of its musicians, the pandemic and the departure of longtime music director Marin Alsop in 2021 when her contract expired.

The upcoming season provides a glimpse of a BSO on sturdier footing. If there were a theme for the season, it could be one of expansion: geographically, musically and culturally.

The five-year strategic plan announced in 2020 emphasized the role of the BSO not just within Baltimore but also across the state. To that end, this summer the BSO launches the “Music for Maryland Tour,” a three-year initiative that will see the orchestra perform in all 23 counties in the state.

The season also outlines a notable presence of regional talent, including collaborations with the University of Maryland Concert Choir, the Maryland State Boychoir, the Cathedral Choral Society of the Washington National Cathedral and choirs from Morgan State and Howard universities — with the latter two ensembles performing in a new, three-day-long gospel festival led by assistant conductor Jonathan Rush.

Other programming highlights are three world premieres and four BSO commissions, including a co-commission by Jessie Montgomery as part of New Music USA’s Amplifying Voices, an initiative dedicated to cultivating racial and gender equity in classical music. BSO artistic partner Wordsmith presents a new interpretation of Igor Stravinsky’s “A Soldier’s Tale” — one that centers on a Black Vietnam soldier. Another premiere, by Huang Ruo, will be led by Marin Alsop in one of her three return performances of the season.

Meanwhile, the search for Alsop’s successor continues. Seven conductors make their debut with the BSO, while eight conductors return for encore performances: Rune Bergmann, Robert Trevino, Jonathon Heyward, Kevin John Edusei, Peter Oundjian, Kwamé Ryan, Matthias Pintscher and Christian Reif.

An important anniversary distinguishes the season: The kickoff gala in September (and the orchestra’s first full gala in four years) marks 40 years since the opening of the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall; that performance, led by principal pops conductor Jack Everly, pays tribute to the history of jazz in Baltimore.

Several big names on the international stage make return appearances this season, including pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason and violinists Joshua Bell and Augustin Hadelich; others make their BSO debut, notably soprano Angel Blue performing selections from “Fire Shut Up In My Bones,” the first opera by a Black composer (Terence Blanchard) to be performed at the Metropolitan Opera and based on a book by a New York Times columnist (Charles Blow).

Other popular series make their returns, including a second iteration of Steve Hackman’s BSO Fusion concerts, which pair classical standards with music by modern pop, rock and hip-hop artists; the Movies with Orchestra series sees screenings of “The Godfather,” “Get Out,” “Black Panther” and “Home Alone.”

Season subscriptions go on sale March 1; individual tickets to concerts will be made available in August.