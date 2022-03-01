Fired union chief files federal lawsuit against Broward Sheriff’s Office

A month after Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony fired the head of the deputies’ union , Jeff Bell announced a federal lawsuit against Tony.

It marks Bell’s second attempt at winning a court battle over what he alleges is a violation of his First Amendment rights.

After an extensive Internal Affairs investigation launched in April 2020, Tony fired Bell on Jan. 27 after the investigation found Bell violated Sheriff’s Office policies, “including truthfulness, corrupt practices, employee statements, conduct unbecoming an employee and discretion,” a Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The investigation determined Bell used “corrupt practices” to prevent Tony from becoming sheriff by providing misinformation to news media about the Sheriff’s Office not providing an adequate supply of personal protective equipment to union members at the start of the pandemic, Tony wrote in the January release.

The lawsuit complaint says that the Sheriff’s Office “suppressed Bell’s public speech” when he was suspended with pay in April 2020 on grounds of conduct unbecoming after speaking out publicly about “his opinion that the Sheriff’s Office was unprepared for the pandemic and that the Sheriff’s public statements to the contrary were false and dangerous to deputies and the community they serve.”

While the investigation into Bell was underway, Tony was investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for lying on official applications to become a Florida law enforcement officer, including “an arrest for murder, a false statement on a driver’s license replacement application, ingesting LSD and his traffic citation history,” the complaint says.

The investigation was closed, and Tony will not be charged.

The complaint claims that when Tony fired Bell in January, that Tony “assessed the ‘truthfulness’ of Bell’s ‘statements’ through the prism of his own statements and determinations as to what is truthful.”

Bell originally filed the lawsuit against Tony in April 2020, but U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal dismissed it in May that year as the case failed “to allege an ‘adverse employment action’” because Bell had not been fired and was suspended with pay, according to the complaint.

“Now that Bell has been terminated, the damages are clear. Sheriff Tony will be held to account in the District Court for his blatant attack on the labor union,” Bell’s news release says.

The lawsuit seeks payment of Bell’s attorney fees and costs, a declaration that Tony violated Bell’s First Amendment rights, to prohibit Bell from being disciplined for exercising First Amendment rights and to get his job as union president back.