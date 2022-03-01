ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Nearly 40% of Connecticut residents — and nearly half of children — have had COVID-19 since start of pandemic, CDC study finds

By Alex Putterman, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

About 39% of Connecticut residents have had COVID-19 at some point over the past two years, new research from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found.

According to the CDC, Connecticut had seen an estimated 1,393,000 COVID-19 residents catch COVID-19 as of the end of January, more than double the number who had officially tested positive by that date. That total includes 47% of children 17 and younger, who have been more likely than other age groups to catch the disease.

Despite nearly two-fifths of its population having been infected with COVID-19, Connecticut ranks below the national average in per capita infections. Per the CDC, 43% of Americans — or more than 140 million people — had contracted COVID-19 as of the end of January, including 58% of children.

Of 46 states for which data is available, Connecticut ranks 35th in the share of its population that has been infected, according to the CDC.

The new data comes from the CDC’s ongoing seroprevalence study , which attempts to quantify the true number of infections nationwide by analyzing blood specimens from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Through this method, researchers account for not only people who tested positive for COVID-19 but also those who were never tested, whether due to lack of symptoms or lack of available testing.

While the CDC officially estimates that 38.9% of Connecticut residents have had COVID-19, the true figure could fall anywhere between 36.7% and 41.3%, the agency says.

The CDC’s estimate of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut is substantially lower than the one published by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. According to their estimates, published at covidestim.org , about 70% of Connecticut’s population has been infected since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Connecticut has officially recorded 723,559 total COVID-19 cases, a total that double-counts people who have gotten the disease multiple times. Nearly half those infections have come in the past four months, when Connecticut endured its largest pandemic wave yet due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Experts say prior immunity from COVID-19 infection, such as vaccination, can help protect people from future infection, thereby lessening the immediate risk of a large-scale surge in a community that has recently seen a wave of cases. The problem, they say, is that natural immunity wanes over time, leaving people vulnerable to reinfection after about six months.

Additionally, research suggests infection from one variant does not always provide full immunity against future variants. According to the Washington Post , a seroprevalence study just before the omicron wave that included vaccination as well as natural immunity found COVID-19 antibodies in 90% of adults — which ultimately didn’t stop a surge of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Of all U.S. states, Wisconsin had the largest share of residents who’d had COVID-19 as of the end of January, at 56%, according to the CDC’s seroprevalence study. Another 13 states also had more than half of their respective populations infected, led by Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, Wyoming and Texas.

Vermont was the state with the smallest share of people infected, at 18%, followed by Hawaii, Maine, Oregon, Washington, New Hampshire, Virginia and Massachusetts. Data was not available for Nevada, North Dakota, Arizona and Utah.

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .

NewsTimes

Connecticut foreclosures on pace this month for most since start of pandemic

Foreclosures are rising in Connecticut and are on track this month to be the highest since March 2020, data shows. Foreclosure prevention attorneys said they’re seeing more foreclosures on second mortgages, in particular, even for relatively small sums of money owed. Second mortgage holders can foreclose on a property even if the first mortgage is paid.
Bangor Daily News

Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen nearly 50 percent from pandemic high

Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen nearly 50 percent from their pandemic high set a little over a month ago. That comes as health officials in Maine and elsewhere have increasingly pointed to hospitalization data as a better barometer for the impact of the coronavirus. Those figures have been in free fall for several weeks, even as a backlog of positive cases have pushed Maine’s daily count to dizzying heights.
MAINE STATE
WDBO

CDC study: A majority of US children have had COVID-19

A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that the majority of children in the U.S. have been infected with COVID-19. That estimate comes from blood tests that reveal antibodies from infection, The Washington Post reported. These blood tests were analyzed by commercial labs nationwide for reasons unrelated to the coronavirus.
KIDS
MassLive.com

Nearly 800,000 Massachusetts families owe $674.7 million in utility bills, with debt up $100 million since start of COVID pandemic, report suggests

A new report from the National Consumer Law Center suggested that 794,947 Massachusetts residential customers owe nearly $674.7 million in electric and gas bills, according to data from the end of December 2021, with debt vastly increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic. “When assessing the data provided in this brief update,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PennLive.com

Gov. Wolf cites ‘uplifting reality’ of nearly all adult residents having at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

About 95% of Pennsylvanians 18 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19, the state said this week. “The uplifting reality is that most people are doing what they can to protect their health,” Gov. Wolf said in a news release. “I would like to thank Pennsylvanians who have been vaccinated, not just for themselves but for the people around them. We know that vaccines are safe and effective and our best defense against COVID-19.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Sanford Herald

Nearly Half of 500 Million Free COVID-19 Tests Still Left

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As COVID-19 cases across the United States drop, nearly half of the 500 million free tests offered by the federal government have gone unused, according to the White House. Americans have placed 68 million orders for packages of four free rapid tests per...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

43% of Americans have had COVID-19, CDC estimates

More than 140 million Americans — about 43 percent of the nation's population — have had COVID-19, according to CDC estimates cited by The Washington Post. Every two weeks, the CDC collects thousands of blood tests analyzed by commercial labs for reasons unrelated to COVID-19. Those samples are also tested for coronavirus antibodies. The data is from 72,000 blood samples gathered through Jan. 29, which means the number of Americans infected is likely much higher now. The study counts each person only once and includes only antibodies from natural infection, not from vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KITV.com

Nearly half of Hawaii residents struggle with household bills

Vanessa Manuel is constantly looking for ways to save a penny. "When we go to the grocery store, I use my apps to scan to see what's on sale and what isn't on sale. And then we just try our best to find the deals," she said. "That's 20, 30 cents that I could be packing up in my pocket and trying to put away or use it towards something else."
HAWAII STATE
FOX8 News

Piedmont Triad could be nearing end of the COVID-19 pandemic

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – The Piedmont Triad could be nearing the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.  “We are moving into this global recognition of COVID-19 being an endemic disease,” said Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County Public Health Director. There are more people who are vaccinated and/or recovering from the virus. It makes her more comfortable about masks being optional. Vann […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
The Florida Times-Union

Guest Column: Charlie Crist: It's time to move past COVID in Florida, even if we never eliminate it

The pandemic hit our state hard over the past two years. We've lost nearly 70,000 Floridians to the virus, our children's schooling has been interrupted and supply chain problems have made everything more expensive. But we’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. And the good news is that with Omicron fading, vaccines plentiful and new drugs to treat the virus close at hand, we should be able to turn the page on this...
FLORIDA STATE
