Nearly 40% of Connecticut residents — and nearly half of children — have had COVID-19 since start of pandemic, CDC study finds

About 39% of Connecticut residents have had COVID-19 at some point over the past two years, new research from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found.

According to the CDC, Connecticut had seen an estimated 1,393,000 COVID-19 residents catch COVID-19 as of the end of January, more than double the number who had officially tested positive by that date. That total includes 47% of children 17 and younger, who have been more likely than other age groups to catch the disease.

Despite nearly two-fifths of its population having been infected with COVID-19, Connecticut ranks below the national average in per capita infections. Per the CDC, 43% of Americans — or more than 140 million people — had contracted COVID-19 as of the end of January, including 58% of children.

Of 46 states for which data is available, Connecticut ranks 35th in the share of its population that has been infected, according to the CDC.

The new data comes from the CDC’s ongoing seroprevalence study , which attempts to quantify the true number of infections nationwide by analyzing blood specimens from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Through this method, researchers account for not only people who tested positive for COVID-19 but also those who were never tested, whether due to lack of symptoms or lack of available testing.

While the CDC officially estimates that 38.9% of Connecticut residents have had COVID-19, the true figure could fall anywhere between 36.7% and 41.3%, the agency says.

The CDC’s estimate of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut is substantially lower than the one published by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. According to their estimates, published at covidestim.org , about 70% of Connecticut’s population has been infected since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Connecticut has officially recorded 723,559 total COVID-19 cases, a total that double-counts people who have gotten the disease multiple times. Nearly half those infections have come in the past four months, when Connecticut endured its largest pandemic wave yet due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Experts say prior immunity from COVID-19 infection, such as vaccination, can help protect people from future infection, thereby lessening the immediate risk of a large-scale surge in a community that has recently seen a wave of cases. The problem, they say, is that natural immunity wanes over time, leaving people vulnerable to reinfection after about six months.

Additionally, research suggests infection from one variant does not always provide full immunity against future variants. According to the Washington Post , a seroprevalence study just before the omicron wave that included vaccination as well as natural immunity found COVID-19 antibodies in 90% of adults — which ultimately didn’t stop a surge of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Of all U.S. states, Wisconsin had the largest share of residents who’d had COVID-19 as of the end of January, at 56%, according to the CDC’s seroprevalence study. Another 13 states also had more than half of their respective populations infected, led by Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, Wyoming and Texas.

Vermont was the state with the smallest share of people infected, at 18%, followed by Hawaii, Maine, Oregon, Washington, New Hampshire, Virginia and Massachusetts. Data was not available for Nevada, North Dakota, Arizona and Utah.

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .