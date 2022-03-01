ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 3/1

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

ShaRay Terrell, Toledo, girl, Feb. 26.

Nicole and Dillon VanZandt, Bowling Green, girl, Feb. 27.

Mercy Health

St. Charles Hospital

Megan Smith, Toledo, girl, Feb. 25.

Korinne Phillips, Oregon, girl, Feb. 26.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Ashley Eddy, Sylvania, boy, Feb. 25.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Katie Bonitati, Toledo, boy, Feb. 23.

Emily and Cody Brown, Blissfield, Mich., boy, Feb. 23.

Alicia and Javier Montez, Toledo, boy, Feb. 23.

Duffie Moddox and Joseph Barton, Toledo, girl, Feb. 24.

Jamee and Nicholas Riehle, Toledo, girl, Feb. 24.

Caitlin Shoemaker and Chris Forrey, Maumee, boy, Feb. 24.

Monica Nave, Toledo, girl, Feb. 25.

Jess and Anthony White, Waterville, girl, Feb. 25.

Maegan and Edward Zimmanck, Blissfield, Mich., boy, Feb. 25.

Alexandra and John Allen, Perrysburg, girl, Feb. 25.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

City of Toledo, police officer assaulted in the 4300 block of Garden Estates.

Shammond Cunningham and Elijah Snipes, shot in the 2500 block of Christie.

City of Toledo, police officer assaulted in the 300 block of West Alexis.

Jaquavian Lewis, shot in the leg in the 2100 block of North Cove.

