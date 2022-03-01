ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janell Margaret MacArthur (1937-2022)

By By Vincent Lucarelli / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsnHg_0eSrL5sl00

Janell Margaret MacArthur, an actress who made a name for herself off stage in the entertainment industry, died Feb. 1 at Community Hospice-McGraw Center for Caring in Jacksonville, Fla., She was 84.

She died of complications from diverticulitis, her brother Jeffrey MacArthur said.

Born in Toledo to Hamilton and Ella May MacArthur on Aug. 24, 1937, Ms. MacArthur had theater in her blood. Her father was president of Conforming Matrix Corp. in North Toledo, but had a background in acting with what was known as the Repertoire Little Theater group of Toledo, and her mother was active in a theater company based in Ottawa Hills. Additionally, another relative on her father’s side had been a member of Eugene O’Neill’s Provincetown Players.

This pedigree rubbed off on Ms. MacArthur during her time at Ottawa Hills High School where she caught the acting bug herself before graduating in 1955.

“My parents were always interested in theater,” Mr. MacArthur said. “We went to the first Shakespeare Festival in Canada. My mother went up every year for five or six years and would go up early for the lectures and everything else, so of course both Jan and I were exposed to that at young ages.”

In subsequent years, Ms. MacArthur would spend a year studying at the Yale School of Drama, and work the box office at the Toledo Shakespeare Festival Theater, before a signing on with the Association of Producing Artists, a New York-based theater company led by Ellis Rabb, in 1960.

As William Wolf wrote in the Blade in 1960, the then 22-year-old Ms. MacArthur was “a performer in her own right,” though she was “very much taken with the idea of doing behind-the-scenes production work.”

“My new assignment enables me to do both,” Ms. MacArthur told the Blade at the time.

Other than a walk-on role as a nurse in the noted television series Naked City , Ms. MacArthur’s post-college career leaned more towards this behind the scenes side, as she took a variety of roles as stage manager and production assistant in New York and Los Angeles across movies, television series and commercials.

Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Ms. MacArthur’s credits in these behind-the-scenes roles included television work on reality shows such as Candid Camera and sitcoms like Car 54, Where Are You? Film work during this period included jobs on the sets of notable pictures like the Academy Award-winning The Hustler and the Cary Grant/Doris Day vehicle That Touch of Mink .

This work allowed her to travel sometimes as well, as Mr. MacArthur mentioned an instance where his sister spent six months in Israel working on a Theodore Bikel movie that ended up getting scrapped when the Israeli government pulled funding.

Still, no matter how far away she was, Mr. MacArthur remained close with his sister. Whether she came back to Toledo for the holidays or Mr. MacArthur went to visit her, the siblings often found a way to spend time together.

“She went to the Hollywood Bowl a lot for concerts,”  Mr. MacArthur said. “And we went to plays where she always knew people with similar interests.

“I remember we used to love to go to The Peristyle when they had the chamber music,” he said of the Toledo Museum of Art venue. “In the big red room with all the pictures, I remember as a kid they used to have a jazz series and all of the great jazz stars from Thelonious Monk to [Dave] Brubeck came through Toledo. So we went to a lot of concerts at the museum.”

Ms. MacArthur, who later in life spent time as a theatrical agent at a talent agency in Los Angeles, was a longtime resident of the famous Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles but after her retirement moved to Florida to be closer to her brother in 2012.

In Florida, Ms. MacArthur lived at The Cove at Marsh Landing, a senior living facility in the Jacksonville area. There she was involved in the community, being an active member of the movie club and the luncheon club. For four of these years, she served as president of the facility’s resident’s council, a position to which she was elected by the other residents.

David Fuller, the activities director at the Cove, knew Ms. MacArthur well over her decade in the facility as a vibrant individual that enjoyed the finer things in life.

“She was a very brilliant lady,” Mr. Fuller said. “She stood above the rest when it came to her knowledge and intellect. She was a big fan of our trivia days, we would play Jeopardy together and she would know just about every answer that came on the board. She was very worldly and had traveled a lot in her time so she was able to tell stories about the places she had gone, things she had done, people she had met.”

On the resident council, Mr. Fuller said Ms. MacArthur would run meetings and push any issues the residents were passionate about to management. While in this position, Ms. MacArthur often held the dual role of council treasurer which, Mr. Fuller said, was quite the undertaking.

“This was not a job most people could do and she did it for four years,” Mr. Fuller said. “All the residents understood that she was the most responsible and the best person for the job. She will be sorely missed. She was one of the best residents we had here.”

Ms. MacArthur is survived by her brother Jeffrey. A memorial service to celebrate Ms. MacArthur’s life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday at The Cove in Jacksonville Beach, Fla. Tributes in Ms. MacArthur's honor can be made to the Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home at www.quinn-shalz.com .

