Person hospitalized after being struck on Telegraph Road

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Related
17-year-old injured in South Toledo shooting
A 17-year-old was shot late Saturday in South Toledo, police said. Mytaveon Walls, of the 900 block of Cuthbert Road, walked into ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where he was admitted with gunshot wounds and was later listed in stable condition, according to a police report.
Police identify victims in West Toledo shooting
Police said 18-year-olds Trilaund Anderson and Tyronn Carter, of Toledo, were shot Sunday night in an incident in West Toledo. The victims, both of the 3800 block of Lockwood Avenue, were admitted to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center and listed in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report Monday.
Wood County deputy hit by car
FOSTORIA, Ohio — A Wood County Sheriff’s deputy was struck by a car early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office reported. The deputy was out on State Route 199, south of Eagleville Road, assisting ODOT and the Hancock-Wood Electric Co. with repairing a fallen electric line. A tree had fallen, and while assisting with clearing the debris in the roadway, the deputy was hit by a passing motorist about 6:30 a.m.
Toledo man pleads not guilty to fatal shooting of woman
A 26-year-old man pleaded not guilty Monday before a Lucas County judge to accusations that he fatally shot a woman in her bed in a South Toledo apartment. Robert Sherman , of the 1700 block of Milburn Avenue, allegedly shot Ashley Darrington, 24, on Feb. 15 in the 3500 block of Hilltop Boulevard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo police report results from 2nd targeted operation
The Toledo Police Department on Monday shared the results from another focused operation, which targeted illegal activity in the Sylvania Corridor of the Five Points neighborhood.
Daily Log: 3/8
Alexis and Justin Lopez, Sylvania, boy, March 2. Diana Scott, Toledo, girl, March 5. Hilary and Tim Ritz, Hamler, Ohio, girl, March 6. Courtney Rivas-Hamp and Roberto Rivas, Toledo, boy, March 3.
Tiffin teacher hurt while trying to break up fight
TIFFIN — A Columbian High School teacher was hit and injured on Monday while breaking up a fight involving two students, Tiffin Schools reported. Tiffin Fire and Rescue responded to check on the injured teacher, the district said in a social media post providing information to parents.
Gaines guilty on all counts in 2018 murder
A Lucas County jury on Monday convicted Rashad Gaines in the fatal shooting of his cousin in 2018. Gaines, 27, of the 900 block of Paxton Street, was convicted of two counts of murder, both with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, as well as with having weapons while under disability.
The Blade
Toledo, OH
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.https://www.toledoblade.com/
Comments / 1