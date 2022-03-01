ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Walleye sign forward Brent Pedersen

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
 7 days ago

The Walleye have signed for Brent Pedersen, a left winger who has spent the majority of his career in the American Hockey League.

Pedersen, a native of Arthur, Ontario, last played in the 2019-20 season with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL.

The 6-foot-3 and 214-pound forward has appeared in 65 games at the AHL level, producing 14 points with seven goals and seven assists.

Pedersen also has played in 36 games in the ECHL for Orlando and produced 36 points (13 G, 23 A).

In 2019-20, the 26-year-old scored three goals to go along with six assists in 36 contests for Manitoba. He added another four points (1 G, 3 A) in six games with Orlando of the ECHL during that year.

The Walleye (33-12-3) lead the ECHL with 69 points. Toledo, which has lost two games in a row, hosts Wheeling on Wednesday night.

