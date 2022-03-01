ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Super hungry’ Jamie Vardy can fire Leicester up league table, says Brendan Rodgers

By Ian Parker
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Brendan Rodgers believes Jamie Vardy can help fire Leicester up the table after he and James Maddison came off the bench to inspire the Foxes to a 2-0 victory over Burnley .

It was no coincidence that Leicester had not won a Premier League match since beating Liverpool 1-0 on December 28 – Vardy has been missing since that day with a hamstring injury.

But the 35-year-old returned for the final 18 minutes of this one and it was all he needed to set up fellow substitute Maddison’s 82nd-minute opener and then grab the second himself.

“It tells you everything,” Rodgers said. “I’m so happy he could be involved.

“The thinking was more that it was going to be Leeds (on Saturday) but in the last few days he looked really bright, really sharp and he wanted to come and help the team even if it was only for 15-20 minutes, and that tells you everything about his attitude.

“Then there’s his energy, he’s a real catalyst for us. You see his movement behind, his link-up play and then he’s always in position to score. It was a great introduction for him and it was great to have him back.”

Vardy’s last-minute strike was his 94th Premier League goal since turning 30 – breaking the record previously held by Ian Wright.

And the energy he injected showed how important he can be in turning around what has been an indifferent season for Leicester so far.

“He’s super hungry,” Rodgers added. “It’s been frustrating for him being out, watching the team. Hopefully we can keep him fit now and with one or two other players returning, it’s going to be big over the next few months.”

Leicester started the match knowing defeat would have left them only three points clear of a Burnley side who have been fighting relegation all season. But instead they moved back into mid-table and celebrated their first clean sheet away from home this campaign.

“Clean sheets are of course very important but you just want to win games,” Rodgers said. “I thought tonight was a real examination, physically and mentally. To come to Burnley, you know you’ve got to stay strong.

“To get two goals and keep a clean sheet shows that when our concentration is right we can do it. There are other games like Wolves where we’ve played well but didn’t get the result, we’ve made mistakes and wrong decisions. Tonight we didn’t give too much away, Kasper didn’t have much to do.”

Burnley could have escaped the bottom three for the first time since November with a win, but instead saw the momentum which had brought seven points from the last three games halted.

Maxwel Cornet had a goal ruled out for offside but they otherwise struggled to threaten Leicester, and had relied on four big saves from Nick Pope to avoid the game getting away from them earlier than it did.

“Tonight we were not quite on the level where we have been,” Sean Dyche said. “There were backward passes, poor decisions, no lack of energy but just a lack of clarity in our play.

“I mentioned it at half-time and thought we got a bit stronger in the second half without doing as well as we have been doing.

“I thought we could nick a draw and even at 1-0 I fancied us to do that – we nearly did from a set-piece – but it was just one that got away from us with our performance.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers tips Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as future Leicester captain

Brendan Rodgers admires how Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall conducts himself on and off the field and believes the midfielder is a Leicester captain-in-waiting.Dewsbury-Hall did not make his senior debut until he was 21 and then had loan stints with Blackpool in League One and Luton in the Championship, but he was awaiting a first Premier League appearance at the start of this campaign.Now 23, Dewsbury-Hall has been a major beneficiary of Leicester’s injury problems this season and has been an ever-present in the top flight since making his maiden start against Aston Villa three months ago.While the ballast he gives to Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool secure Champions League progress despite Lautaro Martinez stunner ending win streak

And Liverpool march on. Their long winning stretch was snipped by Inter Milan at Anfield, but was easily soothed by a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.The taxing 2-0 victory at San Siro was enough to carry Jurgen Klopp’s men through, rendering a lovely Lautaro Martinez hit meaningless.Alexis Sanchez will have plenty of regret over that fact, given his unnecessary sending off and the damaging timing of it. Liverpool, meanwhile, had scored in 24 of their previous 25 home games in all competitions, but could only connect with the woodwork on Tuesday night.Inter had ensured a shutout, which was only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wesley Fofana puts pen to paper on new five-year deal with Leicester and looks set to make his long-awaited return from horrific leg break against Rennes, as Brendan Rodgers labels him as a 'top player'

Wesley Fofana has signed a new five-year deal with Leicester and could make his first appearance of the season this week after recovering from a broken leg. The French defender suffered a fractured fibula and damaged ankle ligaments during a pre-season friendly against Villarreal, which has stopped him making a single appearance in the current campaign.
SOCCER
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp frustrated as ‘slapstick’ loss ends year-long unbeaten Anfield run

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with the “slapstick” 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan which ended their year-long unbeaten home record but accepts it was the one game they could afford to lose.The Reds carried a two-goal advantage from the San Siro into the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie at Anfield and ended up needing it after Lautaro Martinez’s 61st-minute goal had given the visitors a chance of overturning the deficit.However, Alexis Sanchez’s red card for a second bookable offence less than two minutes later blew a hole in Inter’s hopes and although Liverpool should have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Maxwel Cornet
Person
James Maddison
Person
Brendan Rodgers
The Independent

England look to build on Jonny Bairstow century – day two of the first Test

Jonny Bairstow will look to push England towards the 300 mark on day two of the first Test against the West Indies after his battling century dragged them back from the brink.Bairstow arrived at the crease with his side in trouble at 48 for four and walked off to thunderous applause two-and-a-half sessions later having carved out a memorable 109 not out.With all-rounder Chris Woakes at his side and a capable tail featuring Craig Overton and Mark Wood, England will be hoping to stretch their total as far as it will go in Antigua.Numbers gameWindies banking on having a ballThe...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jonny Bairstow ‘passionate’ about leading England rebuild

Jonny Bairstow’s desire to help rebuild England’s Test side was on full show on the first day of their series in the West Indies, with a fine century on the field and a declaration of his “passion” as he left it.Bairstow arrived at the crease with England 48 for four, a familiar tale of woe for a side whose tepid batting has seen them muster just one victory in their last 14 attempts.Things hit a nadir during a 4-0 humiliation in this winter’s Ashes, during which Bairstow hit the only English hundred of the tour at the SCG, and another...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

536K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy