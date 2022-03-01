ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man compares his co-workers to their Instagram profiles to see if they’re ‘catfishes’ or not

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0qyB_0eSrKfYb00

A man has revealed how he’s gone around his office, comparing his co-workers with their Instagram profiles, in order to discover if they’re a “ catfish ” or not.

On TikTok, Martin, @martin_smile0.0, frequently shares videos from an office that appears to be where he works. He typically documents his co-workers at their cubicles or walking around the office.

In one recent clip , Martin started his latest series, where he sets out to see if some of the people at his job look the same as they do in their photos on social media. He called the trend: “Let’s see if my co-workers are catfishes on Instagram or not.”

As noted by Merriam-Webster , a catfish is someone who sets up a fake profile on a “social networking site, for fraudulent or deceptive purposes.”

Martin began his task by sharing a screenshot of a woman’s photo from Instagram. Martin then walks over to the woman’s desk in the office, as she is looking at her computer and wearing a hoodie.

“It’s the girl from Instagram. She doesn’t look like the girl on Instagram, catfishing at it’s finest,” Martin said.

The video continued with Martin going around to different female co-workers, and asking them if they were “the girl from Instagram or not.”

As of 1 March, the clip has over 563,800 views, with TikTok users in the comments noting that all the women he filmed look the same both off and on Instagram.

“They are all pretty and they do look like their instagram,” one wrote.

@martin_smile0.0

#foryou #catfishing #coworkers #manager #instagram #lilhuddy #boys That was for the boys 😈

♬ original sound - Martin

“They look the same, it’s just they’re dressed up in the pics,” another comment reads.”

Many viewers emphasised how pretty all the women in the video were, regardless of whether Martin thought they were a catfish.

“Y’all still cute lol,” one wrote, while another said: “They all look so pretty without even trying. [You] tried humbling them but they ate with no makeup or filter.”

In a follow-up video , Martin continued with his trend, as he asked a few more of his co-workers about their Instagram accounts.

That same day, Martin posted another video to his account, where one of his female co-worker detailed what his “team thought about his Instagram.”

@martin_smile0.0

#fyp #foryou #arabtiktok #catfishing #guy #tired #fat #gettingroasted #coworkers I got smoked for real 😤😫 @oliviahanna

♬ original sound - Martin

She asked some of her fellow co-workers if they thought Martin was a catfish and why. All of them responded with yes, with some of the reasons being due to his weight and “because of his hairline.”

The Independent has reached out to Martin and he declined to comment.

Comments / 13

Sean Libecco
7d ago

Perhaps he should actually do his job instead of goldbricking.

Reply
12
Lavender
6d ago

I've never seen so many hot young white women working in a call center

Reply(1)
8
