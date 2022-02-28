ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho bill eyes using public money for private education

By By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJSCu_0eSrKefs00

BOISE — Backers say a plan to create education savings accounts will help students in kindergarten through 12th grade, but opponents said it’s just another voucher program to funnel public education money to private and religious schools.

The House Education Committee heard arguments on the measure on Monday but took no action after running out of time due to the many people who signed up to testify.

The measure allows parents to get $6,000 per student from the state for private tutoring or tuition at private schools. Backers said it would allow parents to select services that work best for their children.

“This money is not a voucher,” said Republican Rep. Dorothy Moon, one of the bill’s sponsors. “This money is an education savings account.”

But opponents argued that it is a voucher system under a different name that violates the Idaho Constitution, which requires a uniform public education system. Opponents said that it would especially harm rural school districts.

“This will just take money from public education,” said Andy Grover, executive director of the Idaho Association of School Administrators.

He was among several education organizations that testified against the measure, including Quinn Perry of the Idaho School Boards Association.

“(Education savings accounts) to us are considered a school voucher,” Perry said, noting private schools getting public money wouldn’t be held accountable for curriculum. “For us, a yes vote on this bill seems to undermine this committee’s and the Legislature’s accountability oversight over schools.”

Carolyn Harrison testified in favor of the bill, saying it would help parents supply a “god-centered” education for their children.

“There is an inordinate amount of time now being spent teaching identity politics and social justice theories (in Idaho public schools),” she said.

Mandi Guy made a similar argument in supporting the bill.

“My husband and I would prefer our three children to attend a private Christian school that aligns with our values, morals and beliefs,” she said.

According to the National Education Association, the $7,705 Idaho spent per student in the 2019-2020 school year ranked it last in the nation.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences for the 2018-2019 school year said only five states and the District of Columbia had worse high school graduation rates than Idaho’s 81 percent. The Idaho State Department of Education said the graduation rate rose to 82.1 percent for 2019-2020, a school year that included the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s elimination of some graduation requirements.

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little this year proposed an 11 percent budget increase for public schools, a record $300 million boost over last year’s budget amount that was dedicated to schools. But lawmakers have not voted to approve budget bills involving that public education spending proposal.

Republican Rep. Lance Clow, the Education Committee chairman, said the committee would take up the measure again later this week. It’s possible the committee will vote on whether to send the measure to the full House.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

House kills substitute teacher drug-testing bill

BOISE — Rep. Judy Boyle’s legislation to require drug-testing of all Idaho substitute teachers died in the Idaho House on Thursday, with lawmakers saying they admired the intent, but felt that it wasn’t the way to solve Idaho’s drug problems. The bill had narrowly cleared a House committee after a hearing at which school officials from around the state called the proposed law unworkable, noting that they already have their own drug-testing policies. They can drug-test employees now; many do so on suspicion, with some...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Sweeping, last-minute voting law overhaul clears Idaho House panel

BOISE — Over the opposition of county clerks, election workers, high school students looking ahead to their first chance to vote, and more, a House committee on Wednesday voted 9-2 along party lines to advance a sweeping 20-page emergency overhaul of Idaho’s voting laws proposed by Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley. Moon’s bill, HB 692, was just introduced on Monday. It includes multiple changes from an earlier version she had introduced...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho House clears bill to repeal a law banning private militias, paramilitary

Controversial legislation that would repeal an Idaho statute prohibiting private militias cleared another hurdle Wednesday, when the House passed the bill with little debate. House Bill 475, pushed by the Idaho National Guard and Gov. Brad Little, would remove a long-standing state law that serves as an obstruction to private militias. The statute forbids “a body of men,” other than the National Guard, to “associate themselves together as a military company or organization, or parade in public with firearms in any city or town of this state.”
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

New bill aims to ban the use of ballot drop boxes in Idaho

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new bill aims to ban the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state of Idaho, citing concerns over ballot contamination. Representative Priscilla Giddings of White Bird introduced the bill saying absentee ballot box locations might not be the best way to collect ballots given they could catch fire, flood or be stuffed with food, leading to election integrity concerns.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State Journal

Idaho House OKs some cybersecurity records remaining secret

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the House on Monday approved exempting some government cybersecurity records from public disclosure in a measure backers say is needed to thwart terrorist attacks. The House voted 48-20 to approve the bill that would exempt disclosing the nature, location and function of cybersecurity...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Senate panel OKs keeping Idaho Powerball with new nations

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation allowing the Powerball lottery and its huge jackpots to continue in Idaho headed to the full Senate on Wednesday. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to approve the measure that allows the state to continue participating in the game after it expands to the United Kingdom and Australia later this year.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Education#Private Schools#Republican#Legislature
Idaho State Journal

Idaho lawmakers set higher education budget that avoids college and university tuition hikes

BOISE — After a grueling debate that included multiple objections and three competing motions, the Legislature’s joint budget committee on Wednesday set a budget for Idaho’s colleges and universities for next year that’s aimed at avoiding any tuition increase for in-state undergraduate students. “All of the presidents have agreed to hold undergraduate tuition at their current rates if this particular motion were to pass and be signed into law,” said Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, who made the successful motion. ...
BOISE, ID
Billings Gazette

Indian educators at Billings public schools engage with grandparents raising grandchildren

Native educators in the Billings School District are working to engage with tribal elders, especially grandparents who may be the main caretakers of their grandchildren. Coordinators gathered recently with elders to help them with tasks like checking grades and attendance online, support groups, legal resources, summer camps, college counselors, and housing.
BILLINGS, MT
KXLY

Idaho Senate passes bill to create incentive program for educators

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Senate recently passed a bill that aims to incentivize educators to continue working at schools. Senate Bill 1290 would establish a rural educator incentive program for those who work in high-need and rural school districts and charter schools. It would provide gradual funding for educators, increasing each year they stay in the school.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Lincoln Journal Star

Nebraska bill would use public money to help special ed students attend private schools

Holly Hansen and her husband have always wanted to send their three sons to a parochial school to receive a Catholic education. Hansen, who lives near Wahoo, said she followed up on that desire and enrolled all three at a Catholic school. But after her youngest boys, twins, started kindergarten, the family quickly realized the school did not have enough staff to help the boys who have individualized education plans and require additional help.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan bills aim to stop NDAs in private-public deals

(The Center Square) – A bipartisan group of Michigan lawmakers aim to reform the state’s use of nondisclosure agreements (NDA) in private-public deals that have silenced top lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from detailing specifics of billion-dollar deals. House Bills 5866 and 5867 seek to define “economic development...
POLITICS
Tulsa World

Editorial: Private school vouchers won't improve public education

The latest private school voucher bill offers more of the same; nothing that would improve Oklahoma education and only harms public schools. Senate Bill 1647 from Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, would take public dollars from the education funding formula and send to private schools for families of four earning up to $154,000. It would be overseen by the state treasurer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Idaho State Journal

Idaho lawmakers are coming into my exam rooms to make your health care decisions

As a family doctor in Idaho for nearly two decades, I have the privilege of caring for people through some of the highs and lows of life. I share in the joyous occasion of caring for many patients with desired pregnancies, and I’m also there for patients and their loved ones as they contend with pregnancies that are unplanned, unintended or have unexpected complications where they choose abortion care. These situations are as complex and varied as all of us and as unique as each of our lives.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Lawmakers move to pay off debt early amid budget surplus

BOISE — Big budget decisions made by the Legislature’s joint budget committee on Monday call for the state to tap into its budget surplus for $176 million to pay off all but one of its outstanding bonds; route $300 million in federal aid funds over the next five years to local water and sewer upgrades for rural Idaho communities; and fund an array of capital construction projects. “By paying off that debt, we … avert $63 million in interest payments over the next 30 years,”...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
2K+
Followers
813
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy