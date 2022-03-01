ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Middlesbrough sink Tottenham to join Premier League duo in FA Cup quarter-finals

By Pa Sport Staff
 7 days ago

Josh Coburn was Middlesbrough’s teenage hero as the Championship club produced another FA Cup upset by knocking out Tottenham with a 1-0 extra-time victory in the fifth round.

Boro dumped Manchester United out on penalties at Old Trafford in the fourth round and followed it up in style to beat Spurs, with 19-year-old Coburn’s 107th-minute strike settling the tie.

The second-tier outfit were the better side throughout, booking their quarter-final spot and ensuring Spurs will end another season without a trophy after an abject display on Teesside.

Oleksandr Zinchenko captained Manchester City to what eventually proved to be a comfortable 2-0 win at Peterborough.

The Ukraine international was given the honour of leading out the Premier League champions as a show of support against Russia’s invasion of his homeland.

He played the full 90 minutes as second-half efforts from Riyad Mahrez – his 19th goal of the campaign – and Jack Grealish’s first-ever FA Cup goal secured victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

Jairo Riedewald was the unlikely super-sub for Patrick Vieira as his goal eight minutes from time fired Crystal Palace to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Stoke.

Cheikhou Kouyate had seen his early second-half effort for the hosts cancelled out by Josh Tymon’s close-range finish to leave the tie finely poised.

Vieira, despite needing a winner, turned to Riedewald over two recognised strikers and saw the decision pay dividends with the former Ajax player scoring his first goal in 13 months from only his fifth appearance of the season to send the Eagles into the last eight.

