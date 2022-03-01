ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What condition Raiders DT position is in heading into free agency 2022

By Levi Damien
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DR0al_0eSrJvTC00

With free agency under a month away, it’s time to check in on the Raiders’ defensive tackle position to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Returning starters: None

Backups: Kendal Vickers, PJ Johnson, Andrew Billings

Free agents: Jonathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Darius Philon, Solomon Thomas, Gerald McCoy

Last season the Raiders had a pretty decent rotation of defensive tackles in Hankins, Jefferson, Philon, and Thomas. McCoy was in the mix to start the season, but was injured in the season opener and didn’t return.

Hankins continued to be the lane clogging nose tackle, just as he had been the previous three seasons for the Raiders. He was joined by the others. The Raiders hoped they would get at least one starter and a solid rotation player, and they got that and more.

Jefferson turned out to be the closest to an every-down tackle among them, offering a good balance of run stopping and pass rush. While Philon and Thomas offered pass rush off the bench.

Condition: Serious

You may notice that word “None” by Returning starters. That’s right, every one of the defensive tackles who were either starters or solid rotational guys are headed for free agency. They would be smart to make a play to keep at least a couple of them. If not they will have to either sign an outside free agent or spend a high draft pick on one.

