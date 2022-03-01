5 questions to determine if you’re a perfectionist

ADHD can affect your daily activities and ability to perform tasks, such as making decisions. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition that often begins during childhood but can continue into adulthood. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, about. of adults in the United States...
While the word “perfectionist” is thrown around a lot, it’s a relatable label that makes many of us feel anxious and inadequate. A study published in Psychological Bulletin found rates of people identifying as perfectionists increased between 1989 and 2016. And for women of color, being perfect can seem like the only option.
Those with obsessive-compulsive personality disorder (OCPD) tend to be obsessed with minor details to the detriment of completing tasks at work. Perfectionism may prevent someone with OCPD from completing a work task on time, delegating work, and collaborating effectively. Those with OCPD tend to be workaholics who hoard items they...
People with social anxiety tend to have less satisfying romantic relationships, according to findings published in the journal Behaviour Change. But the findings suggest that this tendency to have less satisfying relationships is driven by higher levels of depression among people with social anxiety rather than social anxiety itself. Social...
You’re already clued up on the things you should say to your one and only every day, plus the magic words that can diffuse pretty much any argument. But what about the things your partner should never say to you? Read through our list of blunders and aggressions below and you’ll never need to waste time scrolling through AITA relationship threads on Reddit again.
Practicing mindfulness helps reduce negative feelings, including loneliness. Mindfulness involves paying attention to the present moment without judging it. Recent research shows that acceptance is a crucial mechanism for reducing loneliness, perhaps because it reduces perceptions of social threat. Many people have struggled with feelings of loneliness during the COVID-19...
In psychology, the "white bear" problem (also known as ironic process theory), says that attempts to suppress certain thoughts can actually increase their frequency. The idea was developed by Harvard psychologist Daniel Wegner in the late 1980s, and refers to a quote in an essay by Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky from over a century ago:
Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
Anxious thoughts can sometimes take over our headspace so much that we struggle to get back into focus. Survivors of childhood trauma struggle with emotional regulation due to years of dysregulation, leading to feelings of anxiety and stress. Laughing and feeling silly can sometimes help decrease anxious thoughts by increasing...
Children scapegoated in a narcissistic family are often targeted with negative projections and burdened with adult responsibilities. Family scapegoats can adopt a variety of coping patterns, each with its own strengths and problems. Family scapegoats may experience significant trauma but are also most likely to break free from the destructive...
People with Narcissistic Personality Disorder tend to be extremely self-centered, lack empathy for others, and have a grandiose sense of self. They also tend to have very fragile egos, which makes them highly defensive when they feel criticized or slighted in any way.
It might sound like a bit of a lame superpower, but the ability yourself goosebumps can have some unexpected benefits. Yep, some of us can raise their own body hair whenever they want - though we haven't got to the bottom of why you'd want to yet - and not just unconsciously when cold, afraid or aroused.
Stress is a good motivator for us to re-examine our beliefs and habits to create a greater sense of power and authenticity. Embrace your uniqueness—you have a unique gift for the world and the style to offer it. Be no one else. Let your brain serve your heart—access your...
Einstein once observed that “a scientist is a mimosa when he himself has made a mistake, and a roaring lion when he discovers a mistake of others”. Aside from the “he”, the statement accurately sums up the tone of some of the current scientific discourse on Covid-19.
A self-assessment quiz can check your ability to feel about yourself rather than think. It can also bring more attention to your embodied self. Commonly, times of stress and challenge can push us out of our body sense and into our thoughts, worries, and ruminations. Allowing yourself space for real...
Our society, mainly schools, fails to educate us on emotions. Core emotions need to be experienced and released. Inhibitory emotions serve to obscure our core emotions. Habitual use of protective defenses prevents us from feeling vital and authentic. Over the 18 years that I have studied emotions, I have learned...
Understanding relationship OCD. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.
Anxiety rarely makes sense. Often, life events evoke anxiety for reasons that are not apparent. A compromised sense of self often results in a person feeling unexplained anxiety. An internalized message from a parent who continually made a person feel ashamed and worthless impacts his or her current sense of...
"He gets that from you." How many times have you said that to your partner about one of your children? My son talks nonstop and when he's upset, he's loud about it, which I know is 100% my DNA. Personality traits like talkativeness and adaptability are hard-wired, so those teasing...
