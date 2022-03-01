As Mike Dawson settles into coaching DLs and OLBs, Huskers think 'one voice' can be a benefit

Garrett Nelson smiled after Nebraska’s first of 15 practices, his raspy voice a reflection of the enthusiasm with which he approaches early morning mat drills and weight room sessions.

The Scottsbluff graduate is a bolt of energy wherever he goes. He’s a no-doubt leader on the Husker defense going into 2022 — in fact, coach Scott Frost said Nelson was doing “an unbelievable job” in that department. He’s turned himself into a playmaker, having led the Blackshirts with 11½ tackles for loss last fall.

The biggest question regarding Nelson himself this spring might actually be, “What position do you play?”

Red-White Spring Game set for BTN broadcast, 1 p.m. start on April 9

“You can call me whatever,” he responded Monday with a laugh.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder is listed as an outside linebacker, but in NU’s frequently used four-down defensive front last fall, he often essentially played defensive end.

The distinction only matters to a certain extent, especially now that assistant coach Mike Dawson is coaching all of NU’s edge players and interior defensive linemen in the same group.

“Having the same voice for that front four, the same vocabulary, same plan with what we want to do, having that vocabulary be consistent for the whole group instead of two voices is really nice for the flow of everything,” Nelson added. “When it comes to game time in the fall with plans we want to do, how we want to attack things, I think it’s going to help a ton having one voice.”

Nelson and NU’s outside linebackers have had Dawson as a coach since he returned from the New York Giants’ staff ahead of the 2020 season. When defensive line coach Tony Tuioti left for Oregon just before Christmas, Dawson took over the defensive line — he coached that spot at NU in 2018 — too.

Life in the Red: A look at several Huskers who are in line to play multiple positions this spring

“The biggest adjustment is just getting back with a bigger group now and at least doubling or maybe more in the room,” Dawson said. “That piece of it, there’s certainly a little bit more to that, but it’s a great group of guys that really want to work and get better, so that transition has been pretty smooth.”

Dawson has the interior defensive linemen and edge rushers, and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is coaching the nickels, just as he did last year.

Dawson and Tuioti worked together extensively the past two years, in particular in 2021 as the Huskers played more and more even front, but defensive lineman Ty Robinson on Monday said he thinks it will be good for all of his line mates and the outside linebackers to operate from the same meeting room.

“Coach Dawson recruited me, so we had a pretty good relationship already and I knew kind of the way he was going to teach his techniques and his way of playing the D-line,” Robinson said. “I think a bunch of the guys have come to like his way, also.”

Dawson recruited Robinson before accepting the Giants job in February 2019, but juniors Casey Rogers, Tate Wildeman and Colton Feist all played their first collegiate year with Dawson as their position coach.

Just as importantly, everybody in the group has played for the same coordinator with largely the same terminology throughout their careers at NU.

Steven M. Sipple: You want energy? Ask Mickey Joseph about his WRs playing special teams

Dawson said that familiarity is a key in being able to mix in three-down and four-down looks in games and also get into the various sub and pass-rush packages Chinander likes to deploy.

“I think the good thing right now is the guys in the room know the language. They know the verbiage,” Dawson said. “So they understand what the words mean and how that affects them, things like that. Not having to worry about that part of it makes it a lot easier to now go into the specific techniques and fundamentals of that deal. We’re a little bit ahead that way."