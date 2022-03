If you’re not comfortable with stock market volatility but still want a high return, Series I bonds could be a smart addition to your portfolio. The Series I bonds got some buzz when the United States Department of the Treasury announced a combined 7.12% annual rate from November 2021-April 2022 for the inflation-protected and low-risk investment. This is an increase from the annual return average for long-term government bonds, at 5%-6% since 1926, and brings the rate closer to that of large stocks, which have returned almost 10% annually during that period, according to Morningstar Direct.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO