Fairless Hills, PA

Traffic Accident, Normally a Teeth-Grinding Moment, Produces Broad Smile for Fairless Hills Driver

By Dan Weckerly
 3 days ago
It’s hard to imagine a fender-bender, normally a very stressful occurrence, resulting in a broad smile. But that’s exactly what happened when two cars collided recently on the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge. The 6abc Digital Staff (and Nicole Borocci), brushed up their journalistic skills to report the story.

A driver who preferred to use only his first name, Greg, hit fellow commuter Cecilly Rudalavage as they traversed the Delaware River.

During the drivers’ exchange of information, Rudalavage noticed Greg’s lack of teeth. Her awareness of their absence may have been heightened by her career: Rudalavage is a sales representative for a dental implant provider.

She broached the subject and found Greg’s explanation heartbreaking.

“The looks I get without my teeth,” he started. “With my ex… We went to a wedding, and she told me not to open my mouth. It brought me to tears.”

After exchanging contact information, Rudalavage committed to helping Greg.

She connected with a Fairless Hills implant surgeon to see what could be done.

Thanks to a host of donations — the implants themselves, the professionals’ time — Greg now has a new smile.

“It’s kind of amazing that everything came together like this, and I’m so proud of being a part of something this big,” Rudalavage concluded.

More on this smile-inducing story is at 6abc.

