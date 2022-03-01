NASA, partner launch weather satellite

As the first private astronaut mission launch from Florida nears, NASA experts will preview the launch during an update Monday. The space agency and Axiom Space signed an order in May 2021 to partner for the mission that would send private astronauts to the International Space Station. [TRENDING: Florida man...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — GOES-T is the third of four advanced weather satellites in this GOES series operated by NOAA, the National Oceanic, and Atmospheric Administration. For meteorologists, these satellites provide critical information for forecasts. "The satellite will be launched into what's called a geostationary orbit, 22,000 miles above...
A frightening video that proves how difficult it is to spot a shark in ocean waters has gone viral on social media. Australian photographer Sean Scott, who captures incredible locations across the country, captured the ominous video in Esperance, Western Australia on his drone. The short clip of the cascading...
Snap-On's localized production has helped insulate the company against supply chain snarls and inflationary pressures, CEO Nick Pinchuk told CNBC on Tuesday. "One of the advantages Snap-On has always had is we tend to make in the markets where we sell," Pinchuk said. NAM's Jay Timmons told CNBC later in...
LONDON (Reuters) - Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire, told employees at steelmaker NLMK that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify, and called for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Lisin, NLMK's chairman and main shareholder, said in a letter to staff that was...
At Triple 7 Movers, owner Tom Dadon is feeling the wrath of the gas prices skyrocketing. "As a company that uses 1000 to 1200 gallons a day every little increase really affects our pricing," said Dadon.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister on Wednesday said he would declare a national emergency following floods across large swathes of the east coast that have claimed 22 lives. Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement during a visit to flood-devastated Lismore in northern New South Wales...
In the spring of 1985, U2 fell in love with America. An extensive tour in support of their fourth album, The Unforgettable Fire, took them not just to landmark shows at major venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden but also to the towns and cities spread across the American heartland. They travelled in tour buses borrowed from country stars, complete with decorative cow horns. As they drove, they read the works of Southern Gothic author Flannery O’Connor and macho journalist Norman Mailer. They filled their hearts and minds with the myth of America.The following year, frontman Bono and his...
Click here to read the full article. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek assured staff members on March 7 that the corporation “unequivocally” supports LGBTQ+ rights, despite donating to “Don’t Say Gay” bill backers for years.
“I want to be crystal clear,” Chapek wrote in an internal memo shared with media outlets. “I and the entire leadership team unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities. And, we are committed to creating a more inclusive company — and world. We all share the same goal of a more tolerant, respectful world. Where we may differ is...
Comments / 0