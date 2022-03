JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A proposal in the Missouri House of Representatives would allow for some mothers to keep their babies while they are in prison. ”Whenever you’re doing a program like this, the health and welfare of the child are the first consideration. And so you want model prisoners that are going to be able to care for those children in an exemplary way, and then leave prison with them,” said State Representative Curtis Trent of Springfield.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO