ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Partisan divide precedes Biden’s State of the Union address

By Julian Resendiz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401FoJ_0eSrHnaC00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Lawmakers from border states are sticking by partisan lines hours ahead of President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address.

Republicans from California and Texas say the country has fallen into a crisis with record illegal migration, fentanyl deaths, rising gas prices and inflation, and now a war in Eastern Ukraine triggered in part by a perception of weakness in the White House.

But at least one Texas Democrat is standing by Biden, whom she credits with quickly rebuilding political alliances in Europe in time of crisis – alliances weakened by neglect from the previous Republican administration.

“I’m grateful to President Biden for rebuilding alliances that had been so deeply frayed,” U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said in a Monday teleconference. She recalled going to Germany with House Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, three years ago and hearing allies question U.S. commitments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315vdb_0eSrHnaC00
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas. (Courtesy photo)

“What I heard from our allies three years ago is, ‘we don’t know if we can count on the United States. …’ Here we are three years later and it was this president who rallied our allies, who rebuilt key and meaningful transatlantic alliances,” she said.

El Paso congresswoman faces challenge from moderate Democrat in Texas’ 16th Congressional District

But U.S. Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the administration’s hasty retreat from Afghanistan likely encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.

“Putin sees weakness. (China’s) President Xi sees weakness. The Ayatola sees weakness. Kim Jung Un sees weakness. We have a weak president and he’s creating a very dangerous world,” McCaul said on Monday. “The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan was the beginning of the end. Putin saw that and he saw a weak and ineffective president.”

He also questioned why Biden was quick to place obstacles to traditional American energy production when he took office while continuing to allow oil purchases from Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kbf6a_0eSrHnaC00
U.S. Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas. (Courtesy houseleader.gov)

“Explain to me, Mr. President, how that is in our best national security interests; to allow Putin to complete his (oil) pipeline into Europe while he cancels the Keystone pipeline,” McCaul said.

Escobar said if higher gas prices are coming to America, it’ll be the result of sanctions imposed on Russia.

“We will feel them here at home in higher prices especially at the pump – which reaffirms for me (the need) to move away from fossil fuels, something we should’ve done (a couple) of decades ago,” she said. “Congress is going to try to reduce costs … make sure we do everything possible to ease the pain, but I also want us to take a step back and remember how our parents, the greatest generation, responded in time of global crisis …”

U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said he hopes Biden rectifies an energy policy that’s hurting Americans and fueling inflation.

“Whatever the president says tonight or doesn’t say, we cannot ignore the problems this administration has ignited. From the borders, which simply through his executive orders, has become wide open. Fentanyl moving across our country … enough to kill every single American seven times over,” McCarthy said.

Hours later, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, said Biden addressed some of the crises Americans are facing, but “he’s two years too late.”

“America is facing some of our toughest challenges yet – historic numbers at the border, skyrocketing inflation, rising crime, and more,” he said. “While America was hurting, Republicans were discussing solutions like investing in domestic manufacturing, prioritizing job creation, and getting our kids back to school. His speech confirmed what Texans already knew – America cannot rely on the Administration for results.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Missing Norfolk man found dead

Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/norfolk-police-missing-23-year-old-man-found-dead/. Meet this week's "Remarkable Woman" in Hampton Roads: Angela Reddix. Today Show honors trailblazing Norfolk-based Navy Sailor. Top Local Headlines | March 8, 2022. Virginia sets new record for highest average gas prices. Virginia Beach man arrested on several charges following ShotSpotter alert. Aesia Toliver reports on Breeze...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman drives off with officer hanging onto vehicle, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who police say drove off during a traffic stop and led police on a chase has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving and evading arrest. Officers were conducting a traffic stop on March 7 near I-240 and Perkins Road. They asked the driver, Sierra Riley, 22, to step out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
Fox News

MSNBC's Chuck Todd: Voters who believe Putin wouldn't have invaded Ukraine under Trump aren't based on 'logic'

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd suggested that voters are wrong to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if President Trump was still in office. With Russia launching its attacks on Ukraine, many of President Biden's critics have alleged that such an invasion would not have occurred under the Trump presidency, pointing to the aggression Putin took under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama with the 2008 invasion of Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea while making no similar moves during the past administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

China's Xi and Russia's Putin backstab Biden

In President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to the nation last Thursday, following the Russian land, sea, and air invasion of Ukraine, he admitted that no one thought sanctions would stop President Vladimir Putin from carrying out the largest attack against a European state since World War II.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Veronica Escobar
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border States#Border Report#Republicans#Democrat#House#El Paso#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy