ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian troops are emptying gas tanks, sabotaging vehicles to avoid fighting: report

By Colin Martin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39gjmc_0eSrHkw100

A senior Pentagon official said on Tuesday that some Russian troops in Ukraine have surrendered or sabotaged their vehicles to avoid fighting, according to The New York Times .

The official said that a large amount of the Russian troops are young, and have not been trained properly in preparation for this all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian troops are reportedly dealing with fuel and food shortages, in addition to low morale.

The official added that there have been cases where Russian troops have punched holes in their vehicles' gas tanks to avoid continue fighting. They didn't clarify how the military has determined these incidents or how many units have acted in similar ways to avoid fighting.

Over the past two days, Russian troops have created a 40-mile convoy of tanks and vehicles around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The Pentagon official added that the Russian commanders in charge could be "regrouping and rethinking" their strategy.

"They have a lot of power available to them," the Pentagon official said.

About 80% of the nearly 150,000 Russian troops on Ukraine's borders have joined in on the fight, the official added.

The official also noted that Russia's air force has dealt with resiliency from Ukrainian fighter jets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Tuesday that he spoke with President Joe Biden regarding Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine.

"Just had a conversation with @POTUS. The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!" Zelensky tweeted .

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Week

Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Burrell said Sunday that individual EU countries had agreed to donate Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, and Ukraine's parliament said Monday that Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia had agreed to give the country more than 70 MiG-29s and Su-25s. A Ukrainian government official told Politico Monday that Ukrainian pilots were already in Poland to start the process of taking control of the 28 MiG-29s they are expecting to be donated. (Joseph Trevithick at The Drive explains why he's skeptical.)
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Ukraine#Vehicles#Russian Troops#The New York Times#Ukrainian#Potus#American#Anti Russian
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Pentagon official says Russian troops have 'deliberately punched holes' in their own gas tanks in apparent attempts to avoid combat as morale declines: report

The official said many Russian troops were young and inexperienced, The New York Times reported.Some Russian troops are surrendering to Ukrainian forces as morale drops, Insiderreported. Some Russian troops have "deliberately punched holes in their vehicles' gas tanks" as morale among the Russians declines, a senior US official said. The...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy