Woman shot during purse-snatching outside Hemet business

HEMET (CNS) - A woman was shot during a purse-snatching outside a Hemet auto shop, and the perpetrator remained at large today.

The shooting happened at about 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South State Street, near Stetson Avenue, according to the Hemet Police Department.

Lt. Eric Dickson said the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, was waiting for her vehicle to be smog-checked when a man approached her from behind in the parking lot and tried to grab her purse.

"A struggle ensued, and the suspect brandished a firearm and shot the victim one time in the leg," Dickson said. "The suspect then fled on foot with the victim's purse and ran northbound into the parking lot on the southeast corner of State and Stetson."

Patrol officers converged on the area within minutes and attempted to find the assailant, but there was no sign of him, according to Dickson, who said the victim was taken to a trauma center in serious but stable condition, and she's expected to "make a full recovery."

The robber was described as thin, dark-skinned, in his early 20s, 5- feet-10 inches tall and wearing a dark-colored hoodie sweatshirt and dark- colored face mask.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime was asked to contact detectives at 951-765-2396.

