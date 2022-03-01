Democrats are winning the U.S. gerrymander battle in 2022

We're still under the former maps for this election cycle, which last from 2012-2022. But starting next year, all maps will be redrawn, and you may find yourself in a different district once again. Nationally, you'll hear a lot about how Republicans are the worst offenders .

Take an actual look at actual results, and Democrats are winning. Part of the way they're doing this is by accusing Republican states of gross gerrymandering tactics to get them to back off of their most aggressive maps, while using gross gerrymandering tactics to approve aggressive maps.

In the current (last) congressional makeup, which happened after Republicans swept elections up and down the ballot in 2010, R's held an advantage of 208-181, seats that leaned red vs. blue.

As of right now, D's hold a distinct advantage of 177-160, seats that lean blue vs. red.

Yes, D's are just 4 seats shy of eclipsing their previous total, and there are 6 states that haven't even approved their maps yet. Now, those 6 states are all Republican-led, so naturally R's are going to gain the majority of those seats once the dust settles, but so far, they're not being terribly bold in doing so.

Louisiana: The previous map had a 5-1 Republican advantage, but the state now has a Democrat governor. The legislature is trying to keep it that way, but no map has been approved.

Florida: Republicans control all facets of the redistricting, but have been slow to push a bold map. Governor Ron DeSantis has not been slow, or hesitant, however. Florida's previous (current) map is 14-8 red-leaning, and DeSantis is proposing a 18-8 map, adding 4 new Republican seats.

Ohio: The state lost population and lost a seat, and the rules have changed in the last 10 years. The legislature voted on, and passed, a Republican-heavy map only to see the Ohio Supreme Court narrowly strike it down 4-3. It had been previously 12-3 red, and the best Ohio R's could see now is 11-2, but it could slide even bluer.

New Hampshire: In a rare moment, Republicans currently control the full legislature and governor's office. But there are only 2 seats. Both are typically centrist/lean blue, but the proposed and probable map creates 1-1, with more defined partisan districts. Net zero, for the most part.

Missouri: The fight in Missouri has been embarrassing. Republicans fully control the redistricting process and still can't agree on a map, with traditional Republicans rubber stamping the previous 6-2 map, while other State Senators filibuster for a 7-1 red move. This is one of the only states left where Republicans can add a seat, if they'd quit obstructing themselves for personal self-preservation.

Wisconsin: Since neither party fully controls the process, it will likely end up a 6-2 Republican advantage, which is the current breakout.

Even if the best possible scenario unfolds in the remaining states for Republicans, we're looking at a 203-191 lean-R map, which is a 10-seat gain for Democrats and a 5-seat loss for Republicans.

It comes down to how tough Florida and Missouri Republicans are willing to be. If they're not interested in going toe-to-toe with equally bold Democrat gerrymanders in states like Illinois and New York, the losses will be more severe than what's listed here.

Ryan Wiggins is the author of the extremely serious and not funny robot novel, The Life of Human , and is a writer and producer of television shows. He is the host of Wiggins America on 97.1 FM Talk in St. Louis.