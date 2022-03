It's one thing to find your missing dog after searching for nearly a week but to find her out in the middle of Michigan's Saginaw Bay, well, that almost unheard of. That's exactly what happened Autumn Arsenault, of Gladwin. She left her dog with her father to watch at his home in Bay City while she went out of town. The dog somehow got out of the house and ran away.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO