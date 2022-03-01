ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple halts product sales in Russia

By Chris Mills Rodrigo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

( The Hill ) – Apple is halting the sales of all products in Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine, a company spokesperson told The Hill Tuesday.

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” they said in a statement.

“We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion,” the spokesperson added.

In addition to suspending product sales, Apple has stopped exports into its sales channel in Russia.

Kroger pulls Russian-produced vodka from its shelves

Access to Apple Pay and other services has been limited inside of the country.

The company has disabled traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine “as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens,” per the company spokesperson.

The Apple App Store has also blocked downloads of Russian state media sources RT News and Sputnik outside of Russia.

Several private companies have similarly restricted access to services in Russia since the conflict began in earnest last week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

