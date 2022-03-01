Debbie Cassell

On Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, heaven gained an angel. Debbie Marie Hanas, or Debbie Greenway, 67 years young, passed away at her home in Wilkes-Barre. Basil and Stella Hanas gave birth to the miracle, Debbie Marie Hanas, on April 8, 1954. With her beautiful blue eyes, infectious smile and curly hair that could only be compared to Shirley Temple, Debbie was destined to create her own path in life. Her love for adventure, family and friendship was infinite and propelled her through life. As she always said, “Family is the most important thing in life; you only get one.”

