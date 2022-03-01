ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best DNA test kits 2022: Decode your genes

By Allison Murray
ZDNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDNA test kits have become more broadly available and affordable in recent years. What was once an intensive scientific process can now be delivered straight to your door -- for less than $100 in some cases. Although these tests were first used as paternity tests or to solve crimes,...

www.zdnet.com

CBS News

Chinese scientists say they've developed a new, highly accurate COVID test that gives results in 4 minutes

Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test that is as accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are widely considered the most accurate and sensitive for detecting the virus that causes COVID-19, but they usually take several hours. During the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, many labs were unable to keep up with heavy testing demand, resulting in long delays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover how COVID variants hide away in our bodies

BRISTOL, U.K. — In the ultimate game of hide and seek, researchers from the University of Bristol have found a way to detect SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19 infection) variants buried in your body. Two new studies reveal how variants conceal themselves in different cells and how they avoid the immune system.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

What you eat can reprogram your genes – an expert explains the emerging science of nutrigenomics

People typically think of food as calories, energy and sustenance. However, the latest evidence suggests that food also “talks” to our genome, which is the genetic blueprint that directs the way the body functions down to the cellular level. This communication between food and genes may affect your health, physiology and longevity. The idea that food delivers important messages to an animal’s genome is the focus of a field known as nutrigenomics. This is a discipline still in its infancy, and many questions remain cloaked in mystery. Yet already, we researchers have learned a great deal about how food components...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Population-based study reveals strong genetic links with multiple cardiometabolic diseases and traits

Broad scientists analyzed sequencing data from more than 200,000 people and found rare genetic variants associated with diseases like diabetes and heart failure. The UK Biobank, a large-scale database of genetic and health information from half a million UK participants, released new data last year—the sequences of the protein-coding part of the genome called the exome. Researchers who analyzed that whole-exome sequencing data from roughly 200,000 participants have now identified several new rare gene variants that greatly increase the risk of, or even cause a variety of cardiometabolic diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Suspect Mysterious ‘Russian Flu’ in 1889 Was a Coronavirus Outbreak

A strange pulmonary sickness first appeared in Russia in 1889 and subsequently propagated around the world, causing at least several outbreaks of infectious disease over all of the period of many decades. Russian Flu and Its Diverse Effect To Healthcare. According to a New York Times report, numerous experts believe...
SCIENCE
Black Enterprise

Scientists May Have Cured HIV In A Woman For The First Time

An American research team has reported it possibly cured a woman of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) for the first time using a stem cell transplant method. The woman becomes the fourth person and first woman to have been cured of the virus, which has infected more than 79 million people and killed more than 36 million people. Carl Dieffenbach, director of the Division of AIDS at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told NBC News the positive news “continues to provide hope.”
CANCER
Medical News Today

What tests can help detect lung cancer?

Lung cancer occurs when cells in the lungs begin to grow out of control. Doctors usually diagnose lung cancer in older adults with a history of smoking. Lung cancer is a leading cause of death from cancer across all genders. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), doctors will diagnose around.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New drug combinations found for resistant cancers

Sanger researchers have created the world's largest novel resource using systematic drug testing and genetics analyses to show new potential drug combinations for breast, colon, and pancreatic cancer. New analysis has highlighted multiple drug combinations that could be effective therapies for some types of hard-to-treat cancers. The research, from the...
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Studied Oral Bacteria That Can Link to Hypertension in Older Women

A research of over 1,200 women in the United States, with the average age of 63 years, 10 types of oral bacteria were connected to a higher risk of hypertension pressure. Five lactobacilli, on the other hand, were linked to a decreased risk. According to the researchers, the observational study...
SCIENCE
New York Post

We reviewed Ancestry and 23andMe to find the best DNA test of 2022

Let’s talk genes — and not the skinny or high-rise kind (though The Post shopping team does love them both). We’re talking about genetics, traits and the connections that create our vast and sometimes intertwined family trees. Now, many are turning to technology to unearth these deep...
BROOKLYN, NY
Phys.org

Study probes how DNA folding might affect gene activity

Russian researchers from Skoltech, the Institute of Molecular Genetics of NRC Kurchatov Institute, Lomonosov Moscow State University, and elsewhere have clarified the mechanism behind the activation of genes in drosophila fly sex cells transitioning between two early stages in spermatozoid development. A similar mechanism makes the cells in our body—in the muscles, nerves, liver, etc.—different from each other and perhaps from sick cells, too. The team's findings were published in Nucleic Acids Research, about how the 3D structure assumed by DNA regulates which genes are active. These findings are a step toward elucidating the mechanisms of diseases and their causes with regard to DNA packaging.
SCIENCE
The Press

Gene Tests Often Reveal Unknown Relatives

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Who hasn't had the urge to trace their roots by buying consumer genetic testing kits? But in a new report, researchers warn that you may come across some unexpected, and potentially troubling, information if you discover relatives this way.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New precision technology for human glioma immunotherapy

In recent years, great advances have been made in the development of new successful immunotherapies to treat cancer. CAR T-cell therapy and antibody treatments are two types of targeted immunotherapies that have revolutionized areas of cancer care. However, there are still significant challenges in the identification of cancer cell surface proteins as targets for immunotherapies. A research group at Lund University in Sweden is well on the way and have now published their findings in PNAS.
CANCER
Nature.com

Tumor cell enrichment by tissue suspension enables detection of mutations with low variant allele frequency and estimation of germline mutations

Targeted sequencing offers an opportunity to select specific drugs for cancer patients based on alterations in their genome. However, accurate sequencing cannot be performed in cancers harboring diffuse tumor cells because of low tumor content. We performed tumor cell enrichment using tissue suspension of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue sections with low tumor cell content. The enriched fractions were used to efficiently identify mutations by sequencing a target panel of cancer-related genes. Tumor-enriched and residual fractions were isolated from FFPE tissue sections of intestinal and diffuse gastric cancers harboring diffuse tumor cells and DNA of suitable quality was isolated for next-generation sequencing. Sequencing of a target panel of cancer-related genes using the tumor-enriched fraction increased the number of detectable mutations and variant allele frequency. Furthermore, mutation analysis of DNA isolated from tumor-enriched and residual fractions allowed us to estimate germline mutations without a blood reference. This approach of tumor cell enrichment will not only enhance the success rate of target panel sequencing, but can also improve the accuracy of detection of somatic mutations in archived specimens.
CANCER

