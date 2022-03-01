RU music faculty to perform in joint concert with Northern Virginia Community College Symphonic Band

Radford University music faculty will be featured in a joint concert with the Northern Virginia Community College Symphonic Band and the Alexandria City High School Wind Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

The concert will be in the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall at NOVA Community College, 4915 E. Campus Dr., Alexandria, Va. Admission and parking are free. Donations are accepted.

The joint concert will feature guitarist Robert Trent, trombonist Dayl Burnett, and pianists Matt Cataldi and Wayne Gallops.

Dr. R. Wayne Gallops has served as director of bands and instrumental music education at Radford University since 2004. Gallops is also Director of the Virginia Governor’s School for Visual and Performing Arts and Humanities held at Radford University each summer. His responsibilities include conducting the University Wind Ensemble, Chamber Winds, and the Symphonic Band, and coordination of the Music Education degree program.

Dr. W. Dayl Burnett, trombonist, is a native of Falls Church, and holds a B.A. and M.A. in music from Virginia Tech and a D.M.A. from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. He has served on the music faculty at Radford University since 2012. He has studied trombone with David Maser, James Sochinski, Tim Conner, and Bernie Schnieder and has studied jazz with Buddy Baker and Dante Luciani.

Dr. Matthew Cataldi started playing the piano before he could walk, and has pursued his studies in music across the country ever since. Cataldi has enjoyed an exciting career as a performer, from his orchestral debut as a teenager playing Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto to appearing as soloist and collaborative artist at Lincoln Center, the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He has also recorded a documentary CD of Spanish and Latin American piano music accompanied by an international concert and lecture tour.

Dr. Robert Trent has performed on the continents of North and South America and in Europe on modern guitar, Renaissance lute, and historic instruments of the nineteenth-century, and in particular the 10-string Scherzer and authentic 19th-century. guitars. Trent has won first prize in numerous national and international competitions including; the Webb National Guitar Competition, the Mastenvorks Young Artist Competition (for all instruments) and the chamber music prize at the International Competition “Arturo Toscanini” in Italy in Period Instrumental performance.