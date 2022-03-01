ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets basketball player, Foothill wrestler earn Shasta YMCA Athletes of the Week (Feb. 20-26)

By Ethan Hanson, Redding Record Searchlight
 7 days ago
Ben Vega Sanchez (Foothill)

School: Foothill

Year: Junior

Sport: Wrestling

Comment: Vega Sanchez made the deepest CIF State Wrestling tournament run and finished in fourth place. Vega Sanchez reached the semifinals before falling to Sonny Kling of Palm Desert 4-3 and Michael Murillo of Bakersfield in the third place bout. Vega Sanchez two weeks ago won the CIF Northern Section Masters 195-pound title and became the first underclassman in the Northern Section to be named Masters tournament MVP.

Aislin Johnson (Enterprise)

School: Enterprise

Year: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Enterprise was down 14 points going into the fourth quarter on the road against Chico and someone from the Hornets needed to make shots. Long Beach State commit Abby Shoff was being double teamed every time she touched the ball. It was Enterprise junior guard Aislin Johnson that came to the rescue. Johnson hit several 3-pointers and Enterprise came back and forced overtime to beat Chico 69-63. The victory helped Enterprise reach the CIF Northern Section Division III championship against Pleasant Valley and secured her team an automatic spot in the CIF State Division III playoffs.

Each week, the Record Searchlight selects the girl and boy athletes who stand out based on merits from their performance in the prior week. Profiles highlight their accomplishments on the field or inside the gym and provide a glimpse into who they are as students. To make suggestions for R-S Athletes of the Week, email sports reporter Ethan Hanson at ethan.hanson@redding.com or go to https://bit.ly/3HuxlfW.

Ethan Hanson started working for the Redding Record Searchlight after four years with the Los Angeles Daily News as a freelancer. His coverage includes working the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in South Bend, Indiana, and writing about the St. Louis Rams' move to Los Angeles with the Ventura County Star. He began his career as a play-by-play broadcaster for LA Pierce College from 2011-2017. Follow him on Twitter at @EthanAHanson_RS.

